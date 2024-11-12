Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,739 in the last 365 days.

Identifying Child Sex Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse Material or CSAM is a legal definition for what we used to refer to as ‘child pornography.’ It is an important distinction that has been codified into Utah State Law, for very good reasons.

As we speak to our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the CSAM distinction is important moving forward. We’ll examine why in this edition of Legally Speaking as we interview Sete Aulai, Commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Listen to the podcast here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Identifying Child Sex Abuse Material

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more