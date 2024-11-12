Scalise: House GOP Will Be Ready on Day One

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) to discuss the mandate voters gave Republicans. Under President Donald Trump and a unified Republican government, House Republicans will get to work to fix the economic and border crises created by the Biden-Harris administration.

“Last week, the American people delivered a mandate to this town, to Washington, that they want to fix the problems that have been plaguing families all across this country for the last three and a half years. I got the opportunity to travel to every single swing district throughout the nation, and I got the opportunity to travel to a number of swing districts with President Trump. I saw the same theme come up everywhere we went. People are furious that there's an open Southern border and they want it closed. People are struggling because they can't afford to buy food or fill up their cars or pay their utility bills. And the leaders in the White House were not listening. And what we talked about when we were out on the campaign trail and our candidates talked about were real issues, real solutions to the problems that those families were facing. We talked about how Republicans, if we get the White House and the House and Senate, would act quickly to get our economy moving again, to lower costs at the grocery store, to lower electricity costs, to secure our Southern border, and restore America's place in the world. Those were the issues we actually ran on and talked about in every community in America, and the American people responded.

“The other side is sitting around, trying to blame themselves and assign blame for what the reason was for their failure. But they still will not admit the real problem why Democrats were rejected at the polls last week. It was because they had no answers. They had no message to those families who were struggling. They wanted to double down on the same failed far-left policies that they've been ramming through Washington for the last four years that caused this inflation, that caused the open borders, that caused the problems that families are facing.”

On House Republicans' agenda:

“So as we prepare for this unified government, this unique opportunity that the American people have given us, one thing the American people can rest assured in knowing is that President Trump and this Republican majority are already planning to go to work for them on day one in January to start fixing those problems. We have an agenda we've been planning for the first 100 days to lower food costs, to lower energy costs, to secure America's border, to get this economy moving again so those families who have been struggling can finally get back on their feet, can finally have some savings in their pockets, so they can send their kids to college, so they can go on a family vacation, so they can have more take-home pay. That's an agenda we've been working on with President Trump for months now.

“We didn't wait until the day after the election to start planning this. This shows the relentless focus of Donald Trump. He knew that if he had won the election, this would be his last opportunity to serve as President of the United States, and there will not be a minute to waste. You can see his resolve already and how quickly he's making really good smart picks. I know he's already pulled a few really talented people out of the House, hopefully no more for a little while until special elections can come. But it shows you the talent that we have and the ability we have to get this country turned around quickly. The American people are hungry for it, and they are going to find a Republican leadership ready to work for them so that they don't have to struggle any longer.”

