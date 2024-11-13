Blue Marble Geographics Releases Geographic Calculator 2025 and Geographic Calculator Cloud

Along with crucial updates to Geographic Calculator 2025, Blue Marble Geographics is introducing Geographic Calculator Cloud to the marketplace.

HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Geographic Calculator2025, which includes the eagerly-anticipated release of Geographic Calculator Cloud . Unsurpassed in the fields of geodetic science and geomatic calculation, the desktop version of Geographic Calculator 2025 includes updates to its vast libraries, small fixes, and is released alongside the new Geographic Calculator Cloud.Since 1993, Geographic Calculator has been the coordinate conversion tool of choice for GIS and survey professionals worldwide. This software has maintained its reputation as the most accurate and reliable coordinate conversion solution on the market for over three decades.Geographic Calculator Cloud, which is currently offered as an add-on to Geographic Calculator desktop, provides users with single point, point file, and vector file conversions on any device with a web browser. It uses the same comprehensive suite of powerful coordinate conversion, datum transformation, and format translation tools as the desktop application. The new Geographic Calculator Cloud supersedes the existing GeoCalc Geodetic Online Registry (GCO) Library, Search and Calculator functions. GCO will continue to serve as a source for updating the desktop version's Datasource.Geographic Calculator Cloud provides cloud processing to accommodate large vector data files, including access to cloud-stored vector data. Licensed customers simply sign in to use the application, and a usage allocation may be shared among a team of users.Geographic Calculator 2025, the desktop software release, includes smaller updates and fixes requested by users and implemented to keep the program at the forefront of geodetic transformations across many industries. The Datasource that drives the coordinate systems and transformations in Geographic Calculator has been updated to match EPSG v 11.017, the latest available version at the time of release."The new Geographic Calculator offerings are a milestone for Blue Marble Geographics," stated Scott Webber, Product Manager. "Along with crucial updates for the Geographic Calculator 2025 desktop version, we are introducing Geographic Calculator Cloud to the marketplace. Users can now easily access the three most popular desktop jobs from a flexible web-based platform from anywhere there is internet connectivity. Cloud processing of vector data, and access to a user's cloud storage, offer users yet more ways to manage their geospatial data."Geographic Calculator is the industry-leading standard in advanced coordinate system management and transformation. With users across industries worldwide, the team behind Geographic Calculator continues to provide the most innovative tools for coordinate system management.More information about Geographic Calculator can be found on the product page, or in Geographic Calculator Cloud at calculator.bluemarblegeo.com.###As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographicsprovides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble Geographics' expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.Blue Marble Geographics’ products include Geographic Calculator, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.For nearly three decades, Blue Marble Geographics’ products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com

