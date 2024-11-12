VADOC Celebrates First Hire From Program Designed to Help Service Members Gain Employ...

Agency News

Agency News November 12, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is celebrating its first successful hire from a state and federal program designed to help service members gain employment after leaving the armed forces.

Phillip Williams, a Probation & Parole Officer at District 2, Norfolk Probation & Parole is the first VADOC corrections team member to join the agency after completing a Virginia SkillBridge program internship.

The Virginia Skillbridge Program is an internship opportunity offered by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) through its Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program and the United States Department of Defense (DOD) that helps transitioning service members gain civilian work experience as they transition out of the military.

The Skillbridge program matches civilian opportunities to a service member’s job training and work experience. Service members that are within six months of separation from their military service are eligible for this program. Service members also continue to receive military compensation and benefits from the U.S. Department of Defense throughout their internship.

VADOC’s Office of Human Resources partnered with DVS to have the VADOC approved as a participant in the DOD SkillBridge Program in March.

During his Skillbridge internship, Officer Williams gained valuable job training and experience, honing his existing skills, while acquiring new ones to prepare for a role as a Probation and Parole Officer. Upon completing his internship in September, Officer Williams applied through the competitive recruitment process and was successfully hired as a full-time Probation & Parole Officer.

“VADOC’s partnership with the Skillbridge program is a great opportunity to support veterans and help them transition into the next phase of their professional lives,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The VADOC is committed to hiring U.S. veterans. I am pleased that Officer Williams gained employment with our agency through this program, and we look forward to seeing more success stories from the Virginia Skillbridge program.”

"I am pleased to share that PO Williams has been a fantastic addition to our team at District 2,” said District 2 Chief Probation and Parole Officer Kelli Brown. “His eagerness to engage in various aspects of the role has significantly contributed to his professional development. We look forward to seeing PO Williams continue to thrive in his role and contribute to our mission at VADOC.”

“I am loving working here with the VADOC and am very fortunate to have been granted this opportunity,” said Officer Williams. “It can be very difficult transitioning from the military world to the civilian world. However, I can say that my transition has been positive. Everyone has been very helpful and supportive, which has definitely played a role during my transition and my positive experience thus far."

About 6.5 percent of the VADOC’s more than 11,000 employees are veterans, who bring with them a wealth of skills, experience, and abilities that enable them to excel in their new roles. In return, the VADOC offers Veterans a structured environment, a strong sense of teamwork along with competitive salary, excellent benefits, and numerous opportunities for professional advancement and development.

To view open job opportunities with VADOC, please visit https://vadoc.virginia.gov/job-opportunities/ and apply. Job openings are updated regularly. Follow the VADOC on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn to stay informed about the Department’s regional hiring events. Don’t miss your opportunity to start your new career with the Virginia Department of Corrections.