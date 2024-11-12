Penn Capital Expands North Carolina Presence, Adding 68 Units with Their Latest Acquisition

Meadows at Graham

Penn Capital acquires Meadows at Graham, a 68-unit apartment complex in Graham, North Carolina

GRAHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Penn Capital , a vertically integrated multifamily owner-operator that focuses on up-and-coming yet underserved markets in the Southeast United States, recently announced the acquisition of Meadows at Graham, near the Research Triangle Park and Greensboro areas in North Carolina.The Meadows is the latest addition to the company’s portfolio, which comprises of various multifamily assets across underserved markets across the Carolinas. Meadows at Graham is Penn Capital’s second acquisition in the Research Triangle and Greensboro area, joining Spring Forest at Deerfield, a 192-unit institutional apartment complex that was acquired less than two months ago.“With North Carolina’s exceptional job growth as notable corporations move into the area, the area is attracting a highly-educated population which leads to increased demand for quality housing. We at Penn Capital are very excited to help meet this demand and create value for our residents, the community, and our investor-partners and look forward to future opportunities across the Carolinas,” says Percy Nikora, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Penn Capital.The Meadows is a 68-unit apartment complex strategically located in the middle of Raleigh-Durham and Greensboro, North Carolina metro areas. The property houses employees for a variety of companies that are moving to the area, including Toyota who has recently invested $13.9 Billion in the Greensboro area for their battery manufacturing megaplant. The region is nationally recognized by the Wall Street Journal, CNBC and US News as one of the best places to work and live. Penn Capital plans to expand its holdings in the area.With its focus on multifamily, Penn Capital plans to continue providing quality housing at affordable rates for hard working families in the United States.Using a collective vision, strategy and capability, Penn Capital has a proven track record in providing HNW individuals, family offices, and institutions, unique private equity multifamily real estate investment opportunities.For more information about Penn Capital’s multifamily investment opportunities, contact them at https://www.penncapitalgroup.com or 267-550-7366.About Penn Capital:Penn Capital has owned and operated multifamily properties in excess of 1,250 units across a focused number of high-growth yet underserved markets, with an aggregate value of over $225 million. Penn Capital’s mission involves the acquisition, operation, and eventual disposition of large-scale real estate, as a vehicle to provide investors with a safe alternative to traditional stock and bond investments. Penn Capital offers access to this once-unattainable institutional grade asset class, making it possible for accredited investors to access the returns once reserved for institutional or well connected investors. Penn Capital offers direct investments as well as via its multifamily fund which diversifies across assets in high-growth markets that fly below the radar of traditional real estate investment firms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.