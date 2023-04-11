Penn Capital Expands Multifamily Portfolio With Their Latest Acquisition in the Rocket City

Penn Capital recently announced the acquisition of Creekside Athens in the Huntsville, Alabama MSA, the latest addition to the company’s PC Fund II
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Penn Capital, a vertically integrated multifamily owner-operator that focuses on up-and-coming yet underserved markets in the Southeast United States, recently announced the acquisition of Creekside Athens, in the Huntsville, Alabama MSA. Creekside Athens is the latest addition to the company’s PC Fund II, which will comprise of various multifamily assets across underserved cities in key markets across the Sunbelt.
“With Huntsville’s exceptional job growth as notable corporations move into the area, the city is attracting a highly-educated population which leads to increased demand for quality housing. We at Penn Capital are very excited to help meet this demand and create value for our residents, the community, and our investors with Creekside Athens and look forward to future opportunities,” says Percy Nikora, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Penn Capital.
Creekside Athens is a 98-unit built-for-rent community with an adjoining 10-acre site zoned for an additional 120 units. The property can house employees for a variety of companies that have invested billions of dollars into the area including Toyota, Facebook, Google, Boeing, Blue Origin, Redstone Arsenal, and the FBI. The region is nationally recognized by USA Today, Inc. Magazine, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal as one of America’s leading aerospace and advanced technology economies, earning it the nickname “Rocket City USA.” Creekside Athens is one of several apartment communities that Penn Capital has acquired and proudly operates within the Huntsville and Madison area.
With its focus on multifamily, Penn Capital, along with its investors plan to continue improving and providing quality housing for hard working families across the United States. Using a collective vision, strategy and capability, Penn Capital has provided select individuals, family offices, and institutions, unique private multifamily real estate investment opportunities.
Penn Capital has owned and operated multifamily properties in excess of 1,200 units across a focused number of high-growth yet underserved markets, with an aggregate value of over $175 million. Penn Capital’s mission involves the acquisition, operation, and eventual disposition, of large-scale real estate, as a vehicle to provide investors with a safe alternative to traditional stock and bond investments. Penn Capital offers access to this once-unattainable asset class, making it possible for accredited investors to access the returns once reserved for institutional investors. It recently launched PC Fund II, a multifamily fund focused on assets in high-growth markets that fly below the radar of traditional real estate investment firms.
