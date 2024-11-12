Surge in Demand for Ketamine and Psychedelic Therapy Post-2024 U.S. Election

Golden Afternoon

We are seeing many people feeling stress, anxiety and even depression because of the elections, given the successes we have had at Golden Afternoon, we wanted to offer a discount for those suffering.” — Dr. Jenn Ellice, CMO Golden Afternoon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, mental health professionals are observing a significant increase in individuals seeking alternative therapies, such as ketamine and psychedelic-assisted treatments, to manage heightened stress and anxiety. The intense political climate has left many Americans grappling with uncertainty, leading them to explore innovative mental health solutions.Recent reports indicate that clinics specializing in psychedelic therapies have experienced a surge in appointments. According to a recent article, "Post-election stress has driven a surge in Americans seeking psychedelic therapy for relief, with clinics reporting record appointments." (Benzinga)The American Psychological Association 's 2024 Stress in America survey revealed that 77% of U.S. adults consider the nation's future a significant source of stress. (American Psychological Association) This widespread anxiety has prompted many to seek treatments beyond traditional therapy and medication.Ketamine therapy, in particular, has garnered attention for its rapid antidepressant effects. A study published in the Harvard Gazette highlighted ketamine's efficacy in treating treatment-resistant depression, offering hope to those who have not found relief through conventional methods. (APA) Golden Afternoon Ketamine Clinic , based in Los Angeles, is committed to supporting individuals during these challenging times. To assist those experiencing post-election stress, the clinic is offering a special discount of $250 off treatments for new clients. This offer applies to both single sessions and treatment packages, aiming to make relief more accessible to those in need.Golden Afternoon Ketamine Clinic is dedicated to providing compassionate and effective care, utilizing evidence-based therapies to help clients achieve mental wellness. Their team of experienced professionals offers personalized treatment plans tailored to each individual's needs.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit Golden Afternoon Ketamine Clinic.

