Frens Web3 Growth Platform Goes Decentralized: NFT Launch, Open Source Software, and Token Release
Frens, a web3 community growth platform, will have it's first token launch on February 28 to enlist community members and plan the token launch and open source.
As a community growth platform, it's the logical next step that we give our product up to the community. We can now make a better product together and we all share in the rewards. WAGMI!”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frens, a web3 community growth platform, announces its decentralization and plans for token release. frens is the first comprehensive community management platform that includes analytics, incentivization, integrations with key platforms (Twitter, Discord and wallets) to go fully open source.
— Drew Falkman, CEO frens
The platform offers innovative features for community managers, including analytics, incentivization, and integrations with key platforms such as Twitter, Discord, and crypto wallets. Key features of Frens include the ability for community managers to see member information across platforms, a Discord bot for easy Twitter sharing, an invitation tracker that rewards members for bringing new members to the community, and a collaboration automation tool. More information on frens features.
On February 28th, 2023, the decentralization process will start with a limited NFT launch to allow community managers and interested people to join the community and help plan for decentralization and tokenization. The NFT release will give members a voice in the platform's future direction, including tokenization and product development. Members will have access to exclusive benefits, including the ability to vote on features, participate in tokenomics, and earn rewards for contributions and referrals.
For more information on the NFT release and to learn more about benefits, go to the NFT page on frens.place.
The token release is planned for Q4 2023, and the platform will be fully open-source. Join the Frens community to experience the power of decentralized community growth. To stay up-to-date and learn about being allowlisted, join the Frens Discord community from our Web site.
frens is building the next generation of web3 community growth software. Our platform empowers communities to know and grow their communities organically. Web3 native growth and engagement.
