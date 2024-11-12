Media Advisory - Tennessee AI Advisory Council Meeting on November 20

What: The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration will host the Tennessee Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advisory Council public meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Why: The AI Advisory Council’s mission is to provide a collaborative source of knowledge, expertise and information sharing to advance the state’s use of AI technologies in an ethical, adaptable, collaborative, and beneficial modality for all Tennesseans. The Council is co-chaired by the Commissioner of the Department of Finance and Administration, Jim Bryson and the State Chief Information Officer, Stephanie Dedmon.

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Where: William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 3rd Floor, Nashville Room, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, TN 37243

How to RSVP: Any member of the public wishing to address the AI Advisory Council in person at this meeting must submit a request in writing to Roger Waynick (Roger.Waynick@tn.gov) by noon CST on November 15, 2024. Comments will be limited to three minutes per person.