FAST-GROWING LUCKY DOG MOBILE GROOMERS BEGINS NATIONAL EXPANSION AND SETS GOAL OF 100+ TRUCK FLEET BY 2026

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unleashing success is nothing new for an entrepreneurial Houston couple who launched a fast-growing mobile pet grooming business, Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers , at the start of their maternity/paternity leave in early February 2023.CEO Edris Yousefi began his career scaling national franchise brands such as Sport Clips, and over the past two decades, has successfully grown a variety of startup companies in the healthcare and technology spaces. Intrigued by girlfriend Janina Quevedo’s experience working in the pet care industry, Yousefi identified a business opportunity, and the couple bought their first grooming truck a week after their daughter was born.In the days that followed, the duo began laying the groundwork for their concept, nailing down an eye-catching, gender-neutral logo that could position a niche service as an accessible, everyday brand. Yousefi would also spend nights on baby duty building a state-of-the-art website and online booking platform, providing the functionality and ease of use he felt was missing in the market.Within a month, Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers pampered its first four-legged customer, and in April 2024 a second truck was put into operation.With close to 10,000 grooming visits completed, Yousefi and Quevedo currently oversee a corporate fleet of eight trucks – five in Houston and three in Austin – while licensees operate an additional seven trucks between Birmingham and Montgomery, AL, Tucson, AZ and Wichita, KS.Before the end of 2024, they will roll out an additional nine corporate trucks that will serve the east coast communities of Westchester and Long Island, as well as Southern Connecticut. And through a mix of corporate expansion and licensing, they are targeting to grow to more than 100 trucks by 2026 as they increase their footprint in markets across Texas and the U.S. Closer to home, they are planning to accelerate their Greater Houston count to broaden service areas beyond the Grand Parkway.According to Yousefi, “Much of what we’ve been able to accomplish with Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers so quickly has been by reimagining an industry that has been heavily reliant on a mom-and-pop business model. We’ve leveraged new technologies and tools to create efficiencies and scale, while centering the experience on our customers who value convenience, consistency and a high level of care.”Best-in-class customer service, provided by a passionate team dedicated to making the business a fun process for people and their pets, has led to numerous five-star reviews. It has also been a win for its loyal groomers, who can earn significantly more than their brick-and-mortar and mobile counterparts thanks to careful time management and scheduling. Employees have also expressed their preference for working one-on-one with pets, which they find less stressful for dog and groomer.Surprised to find how difficult it was to coordinate appointments with existing operators and understanding scheduling inefficiencies firsthand from Quevedo’s background, Yousefi was committed to making the Lucky Dog booking engine stand out from the pack. The tailored online platform provides custom packages and prices based on dog breeds and incorporates an advanced scheduling system that offers availability based on the user’s location. Additionally, after every appointment, Lucky Dog provides a grooming report that includes before/after photos, notes on the grooming experience and insights into the dog’s condition and coat via a playful client video.“Being a mom and a mom to a business at the same time has come with many rewards,” said Quevedo, who serves as the company’s operations manager. “I’m so happy to be providing a service that reinforces my maternal instinct,” she adds. “Mobile grooming puts so much less strain on anxious dogs, and it’s a huge help to owners who are homebound or managing mobility issues.”Adding to the positive experience of a private appointment without other dog interactions and the elimination of wait times and kenneling is a fleet that is almost entirely operated on lithium batteries, creating a much quieter and cleaner environment for pets and neighbors as opposed to gas and generators.Cleanliness is also paramount to the maintenance of the trucks. A thorough sanitization process of surfaces and tools is completed after each service.Pricing is comparable to traditional grooming options, while relieving the stress, time and cost of traveling to a groomer.

