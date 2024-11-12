Multilateral Development Banks to Boost Climate Finance

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN (12 November 2024) — Multilateral development banks (MDBs) today issued a joint statement at COP29 in Baku outlining financial support and other measures for countries to achieve ambitious climate outcomes.

MDBs estimate that by 2030, their annual collective climate financing for low- and middle-income countries will reach $120 billion, including $42 billion for adaptation, and MDBs aim to mobilize $65 billion from the private sector.

For high-income countries, this annual collective climate financing is projected to reach $50 billion, including $7 billion for adaptation, and MDBs aim to mobilize $65 billion from the private sector.

MDBs significantly exceeded their ambitious 2025 climate finance projections set in 2019, with a 25% increase in direct climate finance and mobilization for climate efforts doubling over the past year.

“While the scale of MDBs' financial commitments is essential, MDBs’ most significant impact comes from our ability to drive transformative change,” the statement said. “As emphasized by the Group of Heads of MDBs in the recent Viewpoint Note: MDBs Working as a System for Impact and Scale, we MDBs are focused on amplifying our catalytic effect by enhancing the results and impact of our financing, deepening engagement with countries through platforms, supporting clients’ climate ambitions, and increasing private sector mobilization.”

“Rallying to the call for urgent climate action, MDBs recognize the central importance of establishing a New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (NCQG) at COP29 in Baku. A robust and ambitious NCQG is essential for achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, and we urge Parties to reach a strong conclusion on this objective,” the statement said.

Recognizing that quality and systemic impact must be informed by climate results, the MDBs released the Common Approach to Measuring Climate Results: Update on Indicators. The common approach, issued in April, is the first shared framework to define, measure, and link global progress on climate mitigation and adaptation with the climate results of MDB activities.

The MDBs also published their Country Platforms for Climate Action - MDB Statement of Common Understanding and Way Forward, reaffirming their joint support for efforts to foster collaboration between host countries, MDBs, donors, and the private sector. Based on country demand, MDBs will build on successful examples to support the launch of new platforms, while deepening collaboration with partners including the International Monetary Fund.

The statement was issued by the African Development Bank Group, the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Council of Europe Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, the New Development Bank, and the World Bank Group.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.