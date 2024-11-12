Submit Release
Kindergarten registration opens for the 2025-26 school year

CANADA, November 12 - Island parents and guardians can now register their child at their local school for kindergarten.

Any child turning five years old by December 31 the same year they are to begin kindergarten is eligible to be enrolled at their local English or French public school. For any parent or guardian unsure of their local school, they can contact either la Commission scolaire de langue française or the Public Schools Branch for their school zone information.

“Kindergarten is a pivotal chapter in young children’s develop. I’m encouraging all parents and caregivers to take the first important step – enroll your kids today. This can help set them up for lifelong learning successes.”

 - Education and Early Years Minister Rob Lantz

Kindergarten registration for the upcoming school year will be open between November 12-22, 2024 during regular school operating hours. Parents or guardians will be asked to provide provincially issued identification and proof of address during the registration process.

Media contact:
Vicki Tse
Department of Education and Early Years
vickitse@gov.pe.ca 

