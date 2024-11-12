Santa Claus is coming to town – Hamilton Santa Claus Parade Road Closures

HAMILTON, ON – As the holiday season begins, road closures for the annual Hamilton Santa Claus Parade will take place, while celebrating along a new route in Ward 7 this year on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The parade will begin at 2pm at Upper Sherman Avenue and Acadia Drive, proceeding north on Upper Sherman to Limeridge Road East, west on Limeridge Road to Lime Ridge Mall Road, and north on Lime Ridge Mall Road to the northeast corner of the CF Lime Ridge parking lot.

To ensure the safety of those participating and attending the event, the following road closures will be in effect on Saturday, November 16 :

10 am to 4:30 pm Acadia Drive (from the east intersection of Butler Drive to Upper Sherman Avenue) Butler Drive

12:30 to 4:30 pm Upper Sherman Avenue (from Limeridge Road East to Rymal Road East) Limeridge Road East (from Upper Sherman Avenue to CF Lime Ridge)



Motorists should take an alternate route to avoid the closures.

Road closures will not impact Emergency Services and their accessibility to residents.

HSR has several options to get the community to and from the event. To reach the north end of the parade route at CF Lime Ridge, use route 25 Upper Wentworth, 26 Upper Wellington, 41 Mohawk or 43 Stonechurch. For access to the south end viewing locations, use route 24 Upper Sherman, 43 Stonechurch or 44 Rymal. For information on HSR route detours during the event, please visit hamilton.ca/HSRdetours.

Full event details are available via www.hamiltonsantaparade.com

Residents in the area can expect additional traffic due to the event and road closures. For the safety of vulnerable road users attending the parade, drivers are reminded to

exercise extra caution near the event area.

The City of Hamilton thanks residents, motorists, pedestrians and cyclists for their patience and wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable experience at the parade.

For information on upcoming holiday events, visit www.hamilton.ca/holidayevents