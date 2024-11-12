Distance spanning solutions in health care and care – climate impacts and sustainability synergies

While the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and the saving of productive time are well-documented benefits of digitalized or distance health care, focusing on these metrics alone will not be enough to achieve a sustainable transformation in the sector. A broader perspective is essential to understand the implications of digital healthcare solutions on other environmental and socio-economic factors and their contribution to a green transition that is inclusive and sustainable. This includes ensuring sustainable livelihoods and access to health care services for vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.

The authors’ compilation of insights from multistakeholder workshops across the four Nordic model regions indicates there is a solid understanding among the stakeholders of what sustainability means in their respective contexts. The SDG Synergies tool﻿ was used in one of the workshops. The tool is open source and freely available and allows for a deeper analysis and pathway design towards realizing the Nordic Vision 2030. The SDG Synergies exercise revealed trade-offs and synergies concerning economic development, biodiversity, resource rights, consumption and production, as well as gender equality.

The aim of this chapter is to broaden the perspective on the potential impact of digitalization in the Nordic welfare sector, from focus on climate impacts and carbon footprints to include social, economic and other environmental dimensions. A broadened scope reflects the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UN 2030 Agenda. This is also in line with the Nordic Council of Ministers’ Vision 2030 of the Nordic region becoming the most sustainable and integrated region in the world by 2030.