TDOC’s Rapid Hiring Event is Back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is holding a Rapid Hiring Event on November 15 & 16, seeking correctional officers to join the security teams in our Nashville facilities. Successful applicants may receive a same-day, conditional job offer by completing their interview and pre-employment requirements onsite at the event - allowing for a start date of December 2.

The starting annual salary for a correctional officer is $44,520, with an automatic increase to $46,752 after 12 months of service. Additionally, newly hired correctional officers are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus, payable over an 18-month period. New employees also receive health, life, vision, and dental insurance, college tuition assistance, retirement plans, and paid time off.

TDOC also provides all successful applicants with Basic Correctional Officer Training (BCOT), a six-week, paid training program through the Tennessee Correction Academy. During BCOT, new officers receive hands-on training at the facility as well as traditional, classroom curriculum to ensure new officers are equipped with the knowledge and skill required for their position.

Those who are interested in attending are encouraged to schedule their interview in advance by clicking here, though walk-ins are welcome. A state issued photo ID is required.

WHAT: Rapid Hiring Event – Middle Region

WHEN: Friday, November 15, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT – 4:00 p.m. CDT

Saturday, November 16, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT – 2:00 p.m. CDT

WHERE: TDOC Community Resource Center, 900 Madison Square, Madison, TN 37115