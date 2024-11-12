Winter & Wildlife - Sign up for a DEM Educational Course

Published on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) has another season of great winter programs scheduled to connect Rhode Islanders with our state’s beautiful natural resources. From fly tying to wild game cooking classes to bird watching, there’s something for everyone. DFW’s Aquatic Resource Education, Hunter Education, Wildlife Outreach and Volunteer programs have planned a schedule with plenty of opportunities to learn about Rhode Island’s fish and wildlife resources or to try out a new outdoor skill. Most of the programs being offered this winter are free of charge and family friendly.

A list of programs and registration information are listed below:

Wildlife Outreach Program:

Wild Winter Tracking

Walk in a winter wonderland as you search for signs of wildlife in Arcadia Management Area! Join DFW staff for a fun morning learning about Rhode Island’s mammals and how we are studying their populations in our state. There will be a trail camera demonstration, a walk in the woods to search for tracks and other clues, and fun crafts and activities for kids. This program is FREE to attend, but registration is required.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 11

Time: 10 AM – 12 PM

Location: DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, Exeter

Ages 8 and up

Registration: https://forms.office.com/g/9A8d9BFQYy

Coexisting with Coyotes

Coyotes are greatly misunderstood, but most of their fear-instilling actions are simply a part of their life history and strategy for survival. Still, these critters can certainly become a nuisance, especially if they begin to den under decks and dine out of chicken coops. Learning why these creatures behave the way they do is the key to finding resolution. Join DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife to learn about coyote natural history, discoveries made by the Narragansett Bay Coyote Study, and ways to coexist with them.

Come Birding with Me!

Looking for a fun February activity? Join us for a family-friendly birdwatching adventure on the shoreline this winter! Learn about the beautiful sea ducks that spend their winter along RI's coastline each year and how DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife and our research partners are studying their populations. Binoculars and spotting scopes will be available to borrow, so everyone can get a close look at these unique birds! This program is FREE to attend, but registration is required.

Winter Wildlife: Fantastic Fishers!

Join DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife staff and research partner Dr. Laken Ganoe for an informative talk on Rhode Island’s winter wildlife, with a special focus on the elusive fisher! Dr. Ganoe will be sharing her latest research on fisher movements in Rhode Island, and how this information will guide fisher conservation and management in the future. This program, in partnership with the RI Resource Conservation and Development Council, is FREE to attend, but registration is required to receive a Zoom link.

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025

Time: 6:00 – 7:30 PM

Location: Zoom

Age group: Adults

Register here: For more information and to register contact Paul Dolan, RI RC&D Director Phone: 401-500-0399 or e-mail: rircd2283@gmail.com

Hunter Education Program:

Firearms 101

In a classroom setting, learn about the basics of modern-day firearms. The presentation will include a breakdown of the different types of firearm actions, ammunition, accessories, proper cleaning guidelines, safe storage, and personal protective equipment recommendations. An experienced DEM Hunter Education instructor will display and demonstrate examples. Handling of firearms and accessories under instructor supervision will be permitted, as time allows. This class's content is intended for those new to firearms, but all experience levels are welcome. There will be no Blue Card testing offered during this class, but thorough understanding of this presentation's content is similar to the knowledge needed to pass the Blue Card test at a firearm retailer or DEM’s HQ in Providence. There will be no live fire or live ammunition at this course. Attendees should not bring personal firearms or ammunition.

Wild Game Cooking Class

Discover the art of cooking with the flavors of the wild! Our Wild Game Cooking Class invites you to explore delicious dishes featuring venison, duck, and more. Led by a former NY chef with a passion for game meat, you'll learn essential tips for butchering to seasoning, all while gaining insights into sustainable sourcing and preparation. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned cook, this class is perfect for anyone. Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, delicious tastings, and the chance to connect with fellow food enthusiasts.

Space is Limited. Don't miss this opportunity to bring the taste of the wild to your kitchen! Sign up today and unleash your inner chef!

Aquatic Resource Education Program:

Annual Fly Tying

Winter is coming and that is a great time to fill your fly-fishing tackle box. DEM’s Aquatic Resource Education Program, along with instructors from Rhode Island fishing clubs, including United Fly Tyers of RI, Rhody Fly Rodders, and Trout Unlimited, will be teaching beginning and intermediate fly-tying techniques for both freshwater and saltwater systems. Each session is independent of the others, so join us for one or all. All equipment is provided. Families with children aged 10 or over are welcome. While walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is preferred.

Project WILD Facilitator Training

Are you an informal or formal environmental educator eager to engage and teach Rhode Island classroom teachers about interacting with their environment through fun and interactive activities? Become a Project WILD Facilitator! As a Project WILD facilitator in Rhode Island, you’ll have the opportunity to train teachers in three dynamic curricula: Project WILD, Aquatic WILD, and Growing Up WILD. Additionally, you'll provide them with FREE curricula, courtesy of DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Aquatic Resource Education program, for use in their classrooms. Project WILD offers a multidisciplinary approach aligned with Rhode Island’s NGSS, STEM, and Core Curriculum standards, along with valuable online resources. This two-day workshop will provide you with information about the curricula, tips and tricks of how to engage with your audience and acquaint you with the process of becoming a certified Project WILD Facilitator. The workshop is free of charge and lunch is included.

Date: Monday, Dec. 2 & Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

Time: 8:30AM – 3 PM

Location: DFW Outdoor Education Office (1B Camp E Hun Tee Place, Exeter)

Registration: https://forms.gle/dy6mPcakQhxBTWpz8

Project WET Facilitator Training

Are you an informal or formal environmental educator eager to engage and teach Rhode Island classroom teachers about interacting with their water environment through fun and interactive activities? As a Project WET facilitator in Rhode Island, you’ll have the opportunity to train teachers in three dynamic curricula: Project WET, Getting Little Feet Wet, and Climate, Water, and Resilience. Additionally, you'll provide them with FREE curricula, courtesy of DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Aquatic Resource Education program, for use in their classrooms. Project WET offers a multidisciplinary approach aligned with Rhode Island’s NGSS, STEM, and Core Curriculum standards, along with valuable online resources. This two-day workshop will provide you with information about the curricula, tips and tricks of how to engage with your audience and acquaint you with the process of becoming a certified Project WET Facilitator. The workshop is free of charge and lunch is included.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4 & Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

Time: 8:30 AM – 3 PM

Location: DFW Outdoor Education Office (1B Camp E Hun Tee Place, Exeter)

Registration: https://forms.gle/dy6mPcakQhxBTWpz8

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Follow DFW on Facebook and Instagram (@ri.fishandwildlife) to stay up to date on news, events and volunteer opportunities. You can also subscribe to DFW’s monthly newsletter here. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.