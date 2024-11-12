Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli welcomes significant decrease in unemployment rate

Deputy Minister Mhlauli welcomes the significant decrease in the unemployment rate

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli welcomes the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the third quarter of 2024 released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) today. The survey revealed a positive trend in the South African labour force, with a decline in the unemployment rate.

The official unemployment rate decreased to 32.1% in the third quarter of 2024, down from 33.5% in the previous quarter. The number of employed people increased by 294 000 to 16.9 million. The number of unemployed people decreased by 373 000 to 8.0 million. The results also indicate that the largest increases in employment were observed in Eastern Cape (83 000), Western Cape (75 000), Northwest (69 000) and Mpumalanga (49 000).

Importantly, the total number of unemployed youth (age 15 – 34) decreased by 171 000to 4,8 million, while employed youth recorded an increase of 66 000 to 5,8 million. As a result, youth unemployment rate decreased from 46,6% in the second quarter of 2024 to 45,5% in the third quarter of 2024. Community and social services, construction, and trade sectors recorded significant job growth.

"This marks a significant step forward for our economy. The decline in the unemployment rate is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our government working with all relevant stakeholders. The Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan (ERRP) and Operation Vulindlela initiated by President Ramaphosa have been instrumental in driving economic growth and job creation. We are pleased to see these efforts yielding positive results,” commented the Deputy Minister.

Government will continue to monitor the labour market and provide the necessary support to Stats SA to continue releasing reliable statistical data for all.

Media enquiries: Mandisa Mbele, Head of Office – 0825802213

#GovZAupdates #GovZAservicedelivery