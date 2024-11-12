Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza suspected on sub-Antarctic Marion Island

High pathogenicity avian influenza suspected on sub-Antarctic Marion Island

High pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) virus is suspected to have reached Marion Island, one of South Africa’s two sub-Antarctic islands in the southern Indian Ocean and is possibly responsible for causing mortalities in at least three breeding seabird species.

After an initial suspected case in a Brown Skua in mid-September 2024, another five suspected cases were found in early November 2024, involving three Wandering Albatross chicks and two Southern Giant Petrel adults. The virus can be transported long distances by migrating birds, and this is likely how the virus arrived on Marion Island.

Having spread across the globe since 2021, HPAI (H5N1) was detected in seabirds and marine mammals in South Georgia, southeast of South America, in October 2023. It reached Antarctica in February 2024 and suspected cases were reported from Southern Elephant Seals at Possession Island in the Crozet Archipelago, east of Marion Island, on 21 October 2024.

The Prince Edward Islands, comprising Marion Island and Prince Edward Island, are breeding and moulting sites for millions of seabirds, including almost half of the world’s Wandering Albatrosses and hundreds of thousands of penguins, and are home to large numbers of Southern Elephant Seals and Sub-Antarctic and Antarctic Fur Seals.

The situation is being closely monitored by the 11-field personnel overwintering on the island, who have been trained to recognise possible HPAI signs in birds and seals, and in the necessary monitoring and mitigation methods. They will be taking all precautions to ensure they do not spread the virus, and they are collecting information to assist with decisions about the appropriate response.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, the management authority for the Prince Edward Islands, has developed a Protocol for the Management of High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza in Seabirds together with the Western Cape Veterinary Services, marine ornithologists, marine mammal biologists, disease experts and colleagues overseas with similar experience, and will continue to work to monitor and hopefully limit the spread of the virus on the island.

