Trade, Industry and Competition heads to China for export opportunities, 5 to 10 Nov

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will lead a group of thirty-two South African businesses to showcase competitive value-added products and services during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE). The expo will take place in Shanghai, China from 5–10 November 2025. The CIIE is an annual trade show that serves as a platform for foreign companies to showcase and interact with Chinese importers and buyers.

According to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, the CIIE is an international platform that provides opportunity for companies from all over the world to showcase their products capabilities in China, but most importantly to potential importers and buyers of goods and services.

“Our participation at the CIIE is linked to our strategic export-related objective of developing new and existing South African exporters’ capabilities to grow exports globally by providing appropriate information, financial support for participation and practical assistance to sustain organic growth in traditional markets and to penetrate new high-growth markets,” says Tau.

He explains that the platform will expose South African companies to available export opportunities in global markets and in particular, the Asian market.

Tau adds that previous participation results proved that the CIIE was an excellent platform to promote South African products and services to potential new customers.

“Following the recent South African visit to China and the presentation of a 100 product list to the Chinese government, CIIE 2025 is regarded as one of the strategic events aimed at introducing more value-added South African products to the Chinese market,” he says.

Tau explains that South Africa has agreed with the Chinese government to focus on opening up market access for South African value-added products from the list of top 100 South African products submitted.

China is currently the largest trading partner for South Africa. South Africa–China bilateral trade increased by 33% from $26 billion in 2019 to $34 billion in 2023. SA’s exports increased slightly from $11.9 billion in 2022 to $12.5 billion in 2023.

The companies participating at the CIIE are supported by the dtic through the Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) scheme. EMIA is a financial support programme designed to assist South African businesses in developing export markets, promoting their products and services abroad, and attracting investment into the country.

Enquiries:

Ministerial Spokesperson

Kaamil Alli

Cell: 082 520 6813

E-mail: KAlli@thedtic.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates