EG4 Announces 12000XP, a Powerful Off-Grid Inverter

The EG4 Electronics logo, representing our commitment to innovative, reliable solar energy solutions. Front view of the EG4 12000XP, showcasing its robust design and advanced technology for efficient energy storage and power management. The 12000XP provides reliable, high-performance power in an open-frame design for demanding installations."

12000XP Off-Grid Inverter Delivers Scalable, Efficient Power

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EG4 Electronics is proud to announce the release of the EG4 12000XP, an off-grid inverter that boosts power capacity and performance for high-demand residential and small commercial applications. With triple the PV input capacity of its popular 6000XP predecessor, the 12000XP provides reliable, efficient, and scalable off-grid power.The 12000XP offers a flexible, high-performance solution for varied energy needs. With a 12kW output and the ability to capture up to 24kW of solar power, this inverter can easily meet most residential and small business demands. For those with larger energy requirements, the 12000XP can be scaled up by linking six units together, providing up to 72kW of reliable power. It also effortlessly handles power surges, making it an excellent choice for running high-demand appliances like large HVAC systems. With features like seamless generator integration, a 100A passthrough, and a programmable port for smart load management, the 12000XP ensures smooth, uninterrupted transitions between power sources— delivering reliable, hassle-free energy management.The1200XP’s high 480VDC inputs reduce both cabling needs and installation costs, delivering approximately 10% savings over pairing two 6000XP units. Designed for both off-grid and backup power needs, the 12000XP supports direct power and battery charging from PV and provides full-home backup in outages.With a compact design and a five-year warranty, the EG4 12000XP is ready to power homes and businesses where grid access is limited or unavailable. It provides a reliable solution that provides advanced safety features, including PV arc fault protection, ground fault protection, and surge protection.About EG4 Electronics: EG4 Electronics is a leading provider of solar energy solutions, specializing in high-quality lithium batteries and inverters. EG4 Electronics aims to make solar energy accessible and affordable for everyone.Note: Specifications are subject to change. Please refer to the EG4 website for the most current information.

EG4's 6000XP Has a Big Brother! | The 12000XP High Power Load Test (5-ton HVAC + more)

