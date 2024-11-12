DOR’s Portland, Gresham offices to be closed November 19

The Oregon Department of Revenue’s Portland and Gresham regional offices will be closed Tuesday, November 19, 2024 for staff training.

A secure drop box is available for taxpayers to deliver any necessary payments or documents. Office staff will mail receipts directly to customers.

The offices in Portland, 800 NE Oregon Street, Suite 505, and Gresham, NW Eastman Parkway, Suite 220, will return to normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Additionally, district offices in Bend, Medford, and Eugene and the department’s main office in Salem will also be closed November 19, 2024.

The Department of Revenue continues to expand features available through Revenue Online. Individuals can view letters sent to them by the department, initiate appeals, make payments, and submit questions. Visit Revenue Online to learn more.

To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make payments, visit our website.

Taxpayers can also email questions at questions.dor@dor.oregon.gov.