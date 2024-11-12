Omega Bio-tek Introduces New Solutions for Automated Endotoxin-Free Plasmid DNA Purification

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega Bio-tek, a leading manufacturer of DNA /RNA purification kits, is excited to announce the launch of their latest products - Mag-BindEndo-Free Plasmid Mini & Midi Kits. These magnetic bead-based kits are automation-friendly and designed to purify endotoxin-free (<0.1EU/µg) plasmid DNA, providing researchers with high-quality and convenient plasmid preparation solutions necessary for a wide array of applications from gene editing to molecular diagnostics.The Mag-BindEndo-Free Plasmid Midi and Mini Kits follow a modified alkaline lysis method, forming a bacterial lysate, which can then be cleared using lysate clearance beads (Mag-BindParticles LC). Using beads for lysate clearance facilitates full automation of the purification process, starting from bacterial pellet. The Mag-BindPlasmid Midi and Mini Kits can be automated on most open-ended liquid handlers and magnetic processors, including Omega Bio-tek's own MagBinderFit24 platform. With these new kits, researchers can now obtain endotoxin-free plasmid DNA, eliminating the need for additional centrifugation steps and saving valuable time and resources."We are thrilled to introduce our new Mag-BindEndo-Free Plasmid Kits to the scientific community," said Julie Baggs, Scientific Director of Omega Bio-tek. "We understand the importance of high-quality and reliable plasmid purification for research, and these kits are designed to meet those needs. Our goal is to provide researchers with the best tools to enhance their workflows and accelerate their discoveries."The Mag-BindEndo-Free Plasmid Midi Kit (M1272) is optimized for purifying plasmids from up to 50 mL of bacterial culture in LB or 10 mL in TB. For smaller-scale projects, the Mag-BindEndo-Free Plasmid Mini Kit (M1261) purifies plasmids from up to 1.5 mL of overnight bacterial culture in LB, TB, or other suitable growth media. With these new kits, Omega Bio-tek continues demonstrating its commitment to providing innovative solutions for the scientific community.For more information about the Mag-BindEndo-Free Plasmid Kits and other products and services from Omega Bio-tek, please Visit https://www.omegabiotek.com . With these new kits, researchers can now obtain high-quality, endotoxin-free plasmid DNA with ease, enhancing their workflows and advancing their research.About Omega Bio-tek, Inc.Omega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified, industry-leading manufacturer of DNA/RNA purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and genomics research. With a diversified product portfolio of low-throughout to high-throughput purification, Omega Bio-tek kits purify high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples. Omega Bio-tek's pioneering innovations have been adopted by leading laboratories and researchers worldwide.Omega Bio-tek Media Contact:media@omegabiotek.com(770) 931-8400

