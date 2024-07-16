Kiran Durvasula to Present Lecture Series on Using ddPCR for Rare Variant Detection from cfDNA at ADLM Annual Meeting
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiran Durvasula, PhD, Product Manager at Omega Bio-tek, will be introducing the latest research results Using ddPCR (droplet digital PCR) to Detect Rare Variant Alleles in cfDNA Samples Extracted on the MagBinder® Fit 24. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, July 30, at 1:00 pm in Theater #2 on the Expo floor of the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Annual Meeting, formerly known as AACC.
There is a growing interest in the use of cfDNA for non-invasive prenatal testing, cancer detection, and other applications. Dr. Durvasula's talk will showcase a new, low-throughput, high-volume automated nucleic acid purification solution, and illustrate this solution's effectiveness in meeting research and diagnostic requirements using ddPCR.
Omega Bio-tek, an innovator of nucleic acid purification applications for 25 years, will be in Booth #1150, July 30 through August 1, at McCormick Place in Chicago for the ADLM Expo. Omega Bio-tek's booth will feature the MagBinder® Fit24, our first piece of hardware designed for automated isolation of DNA or RNA from various sample types of high- or low-volume. You will be able to see this new instrument in action and speak with our specialists about increasing productivity and reducing costs with this new technology. For laboratories looking for the efficiencies of automation without the capital investment typically associated with automation, the MagBinder® Fit24 is the premier solution.
About Omega Bio-tek, Inc.
Omega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified, industry-leading manufacturer of DNA/RNA purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and genomics research. With a diversified product portfolio of low-throughout to high-throughput purification, Omega Bio-tek kits purify high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples. Omega Bio-tek's pioneering innovations have been adopted by leading laboratories and researchers worldwide.
Visit https://www.omegabiotek.com for more information on our products and services.
Omega Bio-tek Media Contact:
media@omegabiotek.com
(770) 931-8400
