Global Digital Visionaries Council Unveiled Following Successful Digital Visionaries Symposium 2024
The Global Digital Visionaries Council (GDVC) was launched following the successful DVS 2024 which convened 300+ leaders representing $15 trillion in assets.
DVS 2024 Highlights
• Stellar Speaker Lineup: DVS 2024 featured top executives, capital allocators and policymakers from global organizations, including Google, Microsoft, Meta, Alibaba, SenseTime, IMC Asia Pacific, HSBC, Fidelity, Citi, Bank Julius Baer and the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub. Distinguished speakers, including Professor Simon See, world-leading AI expert, Angelina Kwan and Matt Benney of IMC Asia Pacific, shared insights on AI’s future, global capital markets and regulatory trends. See Annex A for the complete list of speakers.
• Insightful Sessions: Industry leaders tackled critical topics, from the global AI value chain and genAI advancements to digital finance regulations, tokenization and investment innovation.
• Exclusive Networking: VIP-only roundtables, pre-event receptions, and targeted gatherings allowed senior executives, speakers, and partners to connect.
• Hybrid Participation: Over 300 specially selected senior leaders, including many from overseas, attended in person, while global participants accessed virtually via InfinityConnect, the official symposium portal.
• DVS 2024 Tech Stage: Partnered with Cyberport, the DVS Tech Stage ran alongside the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum (CVCF) 2024. Sessions led by leading technology experts on corporate integration of AI and blockchain enhanced DVS’s commitment to connecting capital, expertise, and innovation. CVCF attracted over 2,600 participants, including international venture capitalists, investors, and startups.
Esme Pau, GDVC Founding President and DVS Organizing Committee, said, “We’re honored to unite industry leaders in shaping the future of AI and Digital Finance.”
“DVS provides a critical platform for leaders to forge strategies and highlights Hong Kong’s role as a global hub for Digital Finance and innovation,” said Angelina Kwan, Senior Advisor, IMC Asia Pacific, and GDVC Honorary Advisor.
Launch of the Global Digital Visionaries Council (GDVC)
DVS 2024 marked the debut of GDVC, a global network committed to advancing innovation in AI and digital finance. GDVC’s mission is to build a global collaborative ecosystem, connecting enterprise leaders, policymakers, capital allocators, and financial institutions to harness technology responsibly, promote sustainable growth and elevate industry standards. The Council is guided by Honorary Advisors Angelina Kwan (Digital Finance) and Professor Simon See (AI), with Esme Pau as Founding President. Additional council members will be announced in due course.
Appreciation for Our Sponsors and Partners
The DVS 2024 Organizing Committee extends sincere gratitude to Strategic Sponsor Stratford Finance, Title Sponsor IMC Asia Pacific, Platinum Sponsors DaoCloud and xFusion, and Keynote Sponsor BytePlus. Their support was instrumental in promoting innovation and excellence within the capital markets and AI sectors. DVS proudly collaborated with partners and supporting organizations. For a complete list, see Annex B.
About the Global Digital Visionaries Council (GDVC)
The Global Digital Visionaries Council (GDVC) is a global professional network dedicated to advancing AI and digital finance. For more information, visit https://www.digitalvisionaries.ai.
Annex A – Distinguished speakers at DVS 2024
Annex B – Partners and Supporting Organizations
Digital Visionaries Symposium 2024 teaser video
