InfinityConnect Selected for Nvidia Inception Program and Announces Partnership with EmergentX
The InfinityConnect platform is committed to revolutionizing expert insights and deal flow sharing through advanced AI and blockchain technology, in partnership with Nvidia Inception Program and EmergentX.
InfinityConnect, an innovative platform for sharing expert insights and deal flow, is proud to announce its selection into the Nvidia Inception Program. This milestone is a testament to the platform's commitment and strategic vision to leveraging advanced AI and blockchain technology to transform how expertise and investment opportunities are shared globally.
The Nvidia Inception Program is renowned for nurturing startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences. Joining this program underscores the strength of InfinityConnect's AI development and provides significant resources and networking opportunities within Nvidia’s ecosystem to accelerate the enhancement of its AI capabilities.
InfinityConnect's Strategic Advancements in AI through the NVIDIA Inception Program
The collaboration with Nvidia provides InfinityConnect with access to exclusive resources, expert mentoring and market-shaping technology advancements, enhancing the platform’s capacity to further optimize AI applications effectively.
This partnership is crucial as InfinityConnect prepares for its next development phase, aiming to broaden platform capabilities and enhance user experience.
Planned key enhancements will improve how experts share their knowledge and how users connect with the most relevant insights and opportunities. This includes refining AI algorithms to better match users with the expertise and investment opportunities they seek, thereby boosting user engagement and the platform’s overall efficacy.
InfinityConnect’s Official EmergentX Partner Designation Highlights an Expanded Business Scope
InfinityConnect is also excited to announce its technology partnership with EmergentX, an institutional-grade community for professionals, institutions and early adopters in the digital assets space.
Through this partnership, InfinityConnect will contribute a suite of advanced features to enhance user engagement and expertise sharing within EmergentX’s ecosystem. This collaboration will directly benefit EmergentX by improving the quality and depth of insights and opportunities available to its professional community.
Esme Pau, Co-Founder of EmergentX, remarked, “We are thrilled to announce InfinityConnect as our technology partner and congratulate them on their selection into the Nvidia Inception Program. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision as we continue to build our community of professionals and innovators in the digital space.”
Anthony Woo, PhD, AI Advisor at InfinityConnect, added, “Being selected for the Nvidia Inception Program empowers us to push the boundaries of AI in scaling expert knowledge sharing and opportunities. This will accelerate our roadmap towards more predictive and insightful analytics and enhance our capability to build a robust platform that meets our users’ dynamic needs."
Clayton Mak, Product Lead at InfinityConnect, said, "Joining the Nvidia Inception Program validates our AI capabilities. The support from Nvidia will be crucial in helping InfinityConnect deploy AI and machine learning to refine its platform further, enhancing how expert knowledge and opportunities are accessed and shared worldwide.”
Welcoming Anthony Woo, Ph.D., as AI Advisor
InfinityConnect is proud to welcome Anthony Woo, Ph.D., as its new AI Advisor. Dr. Woo, PhD CFA CAIA FRM, brings a wealth of experience from his recent roles as Director of Ventures and Executive Director of an AI-focused venture capital firm, which covered global AI verticals such as Cybersecurity, Drug Discovery, Industrial Automation, and Quantum Computing. His deep understanding of machine learning and investments provides a solid foundation for InfinityConnect's AI strategies and key decisions.
Previously, Dr. Woo has served as a Researcher at the Harvard Business School Asia-Pacific Research Center, TMT Investment Banker at Morgan Stanley, and Private Banker at J.P. Morgan. He holds a Ph.D. and MSc in Information Technology (Distinction) from HKU, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and a BSc from U.C. Berkeley (Haas) (summa cum laude).
About InfinityConnect
InfinityConnect is a digital platform designed to transform how expert insights and deal flow are shared worldwide, using advanced machine learning and blockchain technologies. Our vision is to leverage our deep connections and community-driven approach to establish new standards and serve as an essential conduit in the flow of capital, expertise and talent across traditional finance (TradFi), centralized finance (CeFi), and decentralized finance (DeFi) markets.
About EmergentX
EmergentX is an institutional-grade, insights-driven community at the nexus of opportunities in disruptive technologies such as digital assets and blockchain. Our mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to digital assets through our network of experts, opportunities and events, bridging enterprises of all sizes, digital natives and the web3 and AI opportunity.
For more details, visit www.emergentx.io.
