The Garage’s ACO Customers achieve $189M in Gross Savings in the Medicare Shared Savings & ACO REACH Programs in 2023

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Population Health Management platform company The Garage proudly announces today that its Accountable Care Organization (ACO) customers have achieved a record $189 million in gross savings this year through the Medicare Shared Savings (MSSP) and ACO REACH Programs. This milestone highlights The Garage’s continued success in driving both significant healthcare savings and improved quality outcomes. An impressive 91% of The Garage’s ACO customers have generated savings at a per capita savings rate of $700. Additionally, 60% of The Garage’s customers were classified as high-performing ACOs.These results underscore The Garage’s commitment to empowering ACOs with the tools and insights they need to meet and exceed quality benchmarks, ensuring that the communities they serve receive the highest standard of care. Bridge continues to drive measurable improvements, as evidenced in its 87.6% average quality score across The Garage’s customers.Joe Taylor, President of Community Care Collaborative of PA & NJ, states, “Bridge has empowered our organization in achieving consistent savings for over five years. With its data-driven insights at our fingertips, we’ve been able to maintain a quality score better than the national average while continuously delivering better outcomes for our patients year after year. We credit Bridge for its help in driving cost efficiencies while simultaneously supporting high-quality care across the communities we serve.”With an average gross savings of $6.3 million per ACO, Bridge has proven successful in supporting its ACO customers to achieve meaningful, sustainable results and drives efficient, high-quality care on an individual patient level, an essential measure of performance for ACOs.“We are dedicated to empowering our ACO customers with the actionable data they need that will drive informed decisions and provide real value to their organizations. The PY 23 results are a testament to the effectiveness and value that Bridge offers and how it can help ACOs realize the Quintuple AIM in the communities they serve,” stated Pranam Ben, Founder and CEO of The Garage.About The GarageBased in Orlando, Florida, the Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good... one community at a time. The company works with more than 100+ healthcare organizations and 25,000+ providers across 34 states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, the Garage touches more than 15 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Quintuple AIM of lower cost, better care, improved health, sustainable care models, and equitable access to care. For more information, visit www.theGarage.health , and follow @TheGarage on LinkedIn , Twitter, and Facebook.###

