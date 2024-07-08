NEXT Healthcare Solutions Selects the Garage's Bridge Platform to Advance Value-Based Care Initiatives
NEXT Healthcare Solutions has chosen The Garage's Bridge Platform to advance its value-based care initiatives.ORLANDO, FL, US, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Garage proudly announces that multiple distinguished accountable care organizations (ACOs) operated by NEXT Healthcare Solutions (NHS) have selected its comprehensive population health management platform, Bridge, to advance their value-based care initiatives across the communities they serve.
"We are excited to partner with NEXT Healthcare Solutions," said Pranam Ben, Founder and CEO of The Garage. "Bridge is meticulously designed to meet the evolving needs of ACOs, offering a comprehensive suite of tools that empower high performance. Our work with our ACO customers has consistently helped them achieve shared savings and quality scores equal to or better than the national average for more than a decade.”
NEXT Healthcare Solutions oversees over 140 practices and 700 practitioners, consistently achieving significant accolades and recognition since its inception in 2012. Noteworthy achievements include an impressive $324.4 million in CMS Savings and $181.3 million in Shared Savings. The organization also boasts a remarkable 95% quality score in outcomes, a testament to its commitment to excellence. The partnership with The Garage is expected to further amplify their ongoing initiatives and efforts.
“This partnership between The Garage and NEXT Healthcare Solutions represents a step forward in our value-based care capabilities,” stated Dr. Jayadeva Chowdappa, President and CEO of NEXT Healthcare Solutions. “With The Garage’s proven track record in the ACO Space, we are confident that this partnership will enable our ACOs further success.”
NEXT Healthcare Solutions chose Bridge as its population health management platform for its ACOs due to its seamless approach to integrating advanced analytics, care coordination tools, risk and performance management, and patient engagement capabilities, driving positive outcomes, higher quality scores, and optimizing resource utilization.
About The Garage
Based in Orlando, Florida, the Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good... one community at a time. The company works with more than 100+ healthcare organizations and 19,500+ providers across 34 states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, the Garage touches more than 15.5 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Quintuple AIM of lower cost, better care, improved health, sustainable care models, and equitable access to care. For more information, visit www.theGarage.health, and follow @TheGarage on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
NEXT Healthcare Solutions
Next Healthcare Solutions is a physician enablement organization that owns and operates MSSP, REACH ACOs, Medicare Advantage MSO, and Commercial VBC Contracts. NEXT Healthcare Solutions sits on three brand pillars that have kept the organization firm as their success continues to grow; these pillars include Autonomy— Keep independent practices independent, empowering you to have better control over your practice, Thrive— Through Value Based Care, both your practice and patients flourish, Protect— The power of the network protects you against financial risk. NEXT Healthcare Solutions oversees over 140 practices and 700 practitioners, consistently achieving significant accolades and recognition since its inception in 2012. For more information visit www.nhs-aco.com.
