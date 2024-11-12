EG4 Introduces GridBOSS, a Powerful Microgrid Interconnect Device

Front view of the EG4 GridBOSS Microgrid Interconnect Device Inside view of the EG4 GridBOSS, highlighting its components for efficient power management. The EG4 Electronics logo, representing our commitment to innovative, reliable solar energy solutions.

High-Capacity MID Provides Seamless Power Management and Backup

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EG4 Electronics is pleased to announce the launch of GridBOSS, a Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID) or gateway device that offers advanced features and robust ratings tailored for residential and light commercial applications. GridBOSS is service-entrance rated for up to 200A, with 200A pass-through for both backed-up and non-backed-up loads.The device includes four smart ports, rated at 125A, 80A, 60A, and 60A, which can be programmed for AC couple or as smart ports. This versatility allows users to implement load and power shedding functionalities, optimizing energy usage. Additionally, GridBOSS supports generators up to 125A, providing a reliable option for backup power.Compatible with EG4’s FlexBOSS21, 12kPV, and 18kPV-v2 hybrid inverters, GridBOSS can support up to three inverters at 90A each, allowing for flexible system configurations. With dimensions of 31.5” x 19.7” x 7.0” and a weight of 60 pounds, GridBOSS is designed for easy installation in various settings, maintaining effective performance despite its relatively compact size.When integrated with EG4’s FlexBOSS21 hybrid inverter, it eliminates the need for main panel upgrades and critical load subpanels, allowing users to save up to $7,500 on installation costs. Together, they deliver true whole-home backup capable of supporting large loads like HVAC systems, EV chargers, and electric water heaters.About EG4 Electronics: EG4 Electronics is a leading provider of solar energy solutions, specializing in high-quality lithium batteries and inverters. EG4 Electronics aims to make solar energy accessible and affordable for everyone.Note: Specifications are subject to change. Please refer to the EG4 website for the most current information.

