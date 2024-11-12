Walters: Oklahomans Can Help Inola Schools Win $2 Million

Oklahoma City, Okla – Inola Schools is a finalist in the T-Mobile Friday Night Lights program. Inola is one of only 16 finalists among schools across the nation and the only school in Oklahoma.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for every Oklahoman to log on and help out a great school district in Inola,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters. “With just over 24 hours to go in this contest, we can prove once again that Oklahoma is better than California - not just in football, but in pride in our communities. We need everyone to participate and bring this prize home to Oklahoma!”

The winning school will receive over $2 million in facility upgrades. To receive the $2 million, they must receive the most amount of "likes" on their Instagram post.

All are encouraged to go to this link, click the "like" button, and then spread the word across Oklahoma and beyond. This contest ends November 12 at 9:59 pm.

This is a tremendous opportunity for Oklahoma to rally around Inola Public Schools and bring substantial upgrades to their facilities.