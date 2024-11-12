Superintendent Walters Forms Trump Education Advisory Committee

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters today announced the formation of an education advisory committee within the State Department of Education (SDE) to oversee federal public education policy changes that are anticipated under the incoming Trump Administration.

“The future of Oklahoma’s public education is bright with incoming President Donald Trump who has been a fearless champion of efforts to eliminate the federal bureaucracy that has shut local communities and parents out of the decisions that impact their students’ educations,” said Walters. “With the much anticipated changes to come under President Trump, Oklahoma needs to be ready to smoothly adapt while upholding Oklahoma values in public schools and maintaining the highest standards of education for our students. I look forward to announcing committee members in the coming days, individuals who are dedicated to improving Oklahoma’s academic outcomes and getting to work on ways we can continue to champion the priorities outlined in my memo to parents and schools last week.”

Supt. Walters and SDE staff have commenced a search to identify education leaders and policymakers from across Oklahoma who have a proven commitment to championing public education policy that upholds parents’ rights, advocates choice in education, prioritizes academic success over social indoctrination, and minimizes wasteful government bureaucracy that stifles students’ academic achievement. Committee members will be announced in the coming days.

The advisory committee is charged with:

Oversight of policy changes: Serve as Oklahoma’s core team to streamline communication and implementation of imminent federal education policy changes.

Timely execution of reforms: Facilitate rapid decision-making to support Oklahoma schools with the resources and guidance they need in order to fully implement Trump's education reforms.

The goals of the advisory committee are to:

Set clear priorities in alignment with President Trump’s education policies: Identify and prioritize Oklahoma’s educational needs in alignment with the new federal agenda.

Replace federal programs: Develop strategies to replace or revise outdated federal programs, keeping local needs and values at the forefront.

Develop legislative recommendations for President Trump's education priorities: Provide policy guidance and recommendations to ensure Oklahoma's education policies align with the broader goals of the Trump administration. This includes proposing new state legislation or policy adjustments that enhance local control and promote conservative values in education.

Supt. Walters' full memo to Oklahoma parents and superintendents last week can be viewed here. The memo outlines the five major areas where President Trump’s proposal to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) and move to alternative funding mechanisms will help restore authority to states, empowering communities, rather than Washington bureaucrats, to decide what’s best for their children.