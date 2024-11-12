Submit Release
Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) Board of Trustee Meeting Notice

The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) Board of Trustees will hold a teleconference meeting on  November 26, 2024 at 9 a.m. Agenda items will include general board business. For login information or further questions, please contact Michelle Cable at michelle.cable@maryland.gov.

