News from the Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity 2024 Summit

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) reported today that its 8th Annual Summit achieved unprecedented milestones and broke new ground at the event held in October in Detroit.“Our Summit is the centerpiece of much of what we do at Auto-ISAC. By uniting industry leaders and cybersecurity experts, we foster cooperation and develop solutions that drive automotive innovation securely,” said Kevin Tierney, Chairman, Auto-ISAC, and Chief Cybersecurity Officer at General Motors. “This year, we achieved several milestones for attendance and engagement.”Auto-ISAC’s Summit grows as the must-attend cybersecurity event for the automotive sector.The number of Summit registrants reached a record high of 563. This signal event, held annually, is the one US cybersecurity conference where automakers, manufacturers of commercial trucks, and suppliers are broadly represented on stage to share their perspectives. The Summit line-up included speakers from 18 automakers and suppliers, plus more than a dozen leading cybersecurity providers. Attendees included chief information security officers (CISOs), information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) professionals, cyber threat analysts, researchers, and leaders in the legal, regulatory and policy fields.The inaugural Auto-ISAC Member of the Year award is given for exceptional leadership in information sharing.International Motors, LLC* (“International”, previously known as Navistar, Inc.) earned the Member of the Year Information Sharing Excellence Award in recognition of the company’s remarkable efforts supporting the Auto-ISAC’s mission to “collaborate with global members, identify and assess cybersecurity threats, provide best practices to the automotive industry, and ultimately ensure a safer experience for consumers.”“International joined Auto-ISAC to work collaboratively with organizations across the sector towards the advancement of cybersecurity. In this collaborative effort, we confirmed that collective resilience enhances and motivates the furtherance of our company’s own readiness stance – much to the delight of our customers, dealers, suppliers and employees,” remarked Nicolas Guibert de Bruet, Chief Technical Engineer – Operational Safety and Security, International. “We are honored to receive this award recognizing an outstanding level of engagement and support that made lasting impacts on automotive cybersecurity.”According to Auto-ISAC, International exemplifies the commitment to proactive engagement and cooperation and consistently demonstrates dedication to the cybersecurity mission in the automotive industry by sharing critical intelligence—whether it’s Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) through Auto-ISAC’s Threat Indicator Report Exchange (TIRE), insightful intelligence reports, Requests for Information (RFIs) on the Reporting Exchange & Discussion (RED) platform, or timely communications that inform awareness and proactive measures to mitigate risk.Auto-ISAC’s Summit has become an established platform for government policy leaders.Each year, government policymakers address the conference to share their news and perspectives. 2024 Summit speakers included:• Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI).• Sophie Shulman, Deputy Administrator, U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.• Elizabeth Cannon, Executive Director, Office of Information and Communications Technology and Services, U.S. Department of Commerce.• Reuben C. Coleman, Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC), FBI Detroit.2024 Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity Summit OverviewThe Summit advanced the theme of “Revving Up Resilience: Security Meets Innovation” and the agenda covered four fundamental areas: building cyber-ready ecosystems, innovating security, technological horizons, and reimagining cybersecurity practices. Highlights included:• Titanium host, Booz Allen Hamilton, led a panel of auto industry CISOs on securing a software-defined vehicle ecosystem.• John McElroy, host of Autoline, summarized global auto trends that can impact cybersecurity.• Auto-ISAC Work Groups for CISOs, IT/OT, Legal, and Software Bill of Materials presented key findings from their focused efforts to support sustainedcybersecurity enhancement.• New developments in the Automotive Cybersecurity Training (ACT) program were reviewed and described, highlighting another key element ofindustry commitment.• VicOne and Block Harbor named team, “greaterthan”, the winner of the Capture the Flag Challenge that recognizes excellence in cybersecurity.# # #About Auto-ISACThe Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in 2015 to establish a global information-sharing community to address vehicle cybersecurity and operate as a central hub for sharing, tracking, and analyzing intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Auto-ISAC members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers, and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us@autoisac.

