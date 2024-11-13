Sustain-A-Bean Wins ‘Sustainability Project of the Year’ at Ghana Business Awards 2024

SUSTAIN-A-BEAN AWARD GHANA BUSINESS AWARD Vanya Daryanani and Jason Nana Yaw Mohan

Sustain-A-Bean’s mission to ‘Sustain a Being’ reshapes Ghana’s cocoa industry through community empowerment, ethical practices, and environmental stewardship.

Sustain-A-Bean’s commitment goes beyond cocoa; it's about empowering communities and driving sustainable change.” — Jason Nana Yaw Mohan

ACCRA, GHANA, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- [Accra, Ghana] – Sustain-A-Bean , a socially conscious cocoa brand dedicated to sustainable agriculture and community empowerment, proudly announces its win at the 7th Ghana Business Awards for “Sustainability Project of the Year.” The award celebrates Sustain-A-Bean’s commitment to environmental stewardship, economic empowerment, and social impact, solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable cocoa practices.In the face of global climate challenges and the unique complexities of cocoa farming, Sustain-A-Bean has emerged as a change-maker. By embracing innovative practices, the company seeks not only to reduce its environmental footprint but also to elevate communities at the heart of cocoa production. This award acknowledges its dedication to transforming the cocoa industry into a force for good.The Ghanaian cocoa sector, a cornerstone of the country’s economy, faces ongoing challenges, including deforestation, unsustainable farming methods, and limited access to clean water. Sustain-A-Bean addresses these issues head-on through pioneering projects that prioritize ecological preservation and enhance the livelihoods of rural communities. A standout initiative is the recent borehole project in Suhum, a venture aimed at ensuring reliable access to clean water for cocoa farming villages. By implementing sustainable water solutions, the project has improved quality of life, reduced waterborne diseases, and supported local agriculture.Sustain-A-Bean’s philosophy of “sustaining a being” drives its mission to go beyond profit, placing human well-being at the core of every initiative. The borehole project is just one example of how the company is reimagining corporate responsibility to encompass both environmental and human factors, setting a benchmark for what can be achieved when businesses align purpose with profit.Beyond environmental impact, Sustain-A-Bean’s award-winning model is rooted in social empowerment, particularly for women in rural areas. Through partnerships with local NGOs and private entities, Sustain A Bean promotes gender equality and supports women’s roles in cocoa production. Initiatives include vocational training, skill development programs, and financial support for women-led businesses, empowering women to become active participants in the local economy.Sustain A Bean's commitment to gender equality is more than a corporate statement; it’s a strategic investment in sustainable growth. By ensuring that women in cocoa-growing regions have access to education, economic opportunities, and resources, Sustain-A-Bean is actively contributing to the resilience and prosperity of communities that are integral to its supply chain.Sustain-A-Bean invites global entrepreneurs, impact investors, and sustainability advocates to join its mission. As the movement continues to expand, Sustain-A-Bean is seeking strategic partnerships to amplify its impact. Collaborating with Sustain-A-Bean means supporting a vision that prioritizes people, planet, and profit – creating a lasting impact on both the cocoa industry and the world at large.For partnership inquiries and to learn more about Sustain-A-Bean, visit www.sustainabean.org

