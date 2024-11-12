Sport Impact Summit Set to Redefine Sport’s Role in Global Sustainability and Health

Sport Impact Summit will unite elite athletes, leaders in sports, science and business, as well as advocates for planet, to redefine sport’s role in tackling global sustainability and health challenges. Sport Impact Summit founders, (left to right) Michael Gietzen, Sean Morris and Mike Ford. The Atlantis, The Palm, will host the first Sport Impact Summit on 4th and 5th December 2024.

Less than a month to go until the groundbreaking global event series on sport, sustainability and health kicks off in Dubai.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This December, Sport Impact Summit will unite elite athletes, leaders in sports, science and business, as well as advocates for a healthier planet to redefine sport’s role in tackling global sustainability and health challenges. Taking place on 4th and 5th December at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, this groundbreaking event aims to inspire positive change in climate action, public health and inclusivity, all through the unifying power of sport.With a compelling line-up of speakers, immersive workshops and collaborative sessions, the summit will focus on actionable outcomes and powerful new partnerships. Leading the charge is Sky Sports presenter David Garrido, who will guide attendees through thought-provoking sessions with high-profile speakers, including former Chief Executive of the British Olympic Association, Simon Clegg CBE; Director of Sustainability at McLaren Racing, Kim Wilson; Director of the Ryder Cup, Richard Atkinson; and Chief Purpose Officer at SailGP, Fiona Morgan.The summit opens with a powerful address which will set the stage and rally participants around the mission to change the score against the huge challenges we face, such as climate change. UAE Minister of Sports, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi is Patron of Sport Impact Summit and will inaugurate the event, while speakers from across the sports ecosystem will make the case for sport as a unique driver of real-world change, inspiring audiences around the need for bold action.Throughout day one, panel discussions will explore several key topics, such as how sports can lead the way on sustainability, reducing some of the burden carried by science. These discussions will bring together voices from top athletes, academics and industry pioneers to build a vision for sports-led solutions that transcend traditional boundaries.To amplify its core messages and initiate real change, Sport Impact Summit has assembled a team of Impact Champions. Former Manchester United and Roma footballer Chris Smalling, Grand Slam tennis champion Dominic Thiem, five-time Paralympian wheelchair tennis player Lucy Shuker, and TeamGB’s most decorated female Olympic sailor Hannah Mills OBE are just some of the names committed to driving real change.During the second day of the summit, attendees can expect to participate in interactive workshops with the purpose of turning ideas into strategies to solve global challenges.These immersive workshops, led by the summit’s Impact Partners including global brands such as McLaren Racing, ATP Tour, Ryder Cup, SailGP, Laureus, Dubai Sports Council, Duna Energy Systems and Reflo, will explore and design actionable solutions for sustainability.The summit’s "Moneyball" workshop, featuring Dureka Carrasquillo, CEO of Climate Hedge Fund and Magda Pozzo, Chief Commercial Officer of Udinese Calcio, will uncover how sovereign wealth funds, venture capital and private investors are reshaping the sports landscape and discuss how sustainability factors into their investments and decisions.The Sport Impact Summit Declaration will bring proceedings to a close. This declaration will guide the summit’s objectives over the coming years and cement its commitment to creating a more sustainable and healthier planet through the influential reach of the sporting world.Before the summit kicks off on 4th December, Sport Impact Summit will demonstrate its commitment to sustainable and environmental initiatives with a mangrove restoration project in collaboration with Impact Partner Goumbook.Tickets are still available for the inaugural event and can be purchased online at https://sportimpactsummit.com/ ENDSAbout the event:About Sport Impact Summit:Sport Impact Summit will take place on 4th and 5th December 2024 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.500 attendees will gain valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration with like-minded individuals to positively impact the planet during the two-day summit.The event promises a cutting-edge and action-focused agenda providing insightful keynotes, panel discussions and deep-dive workshops. It offers an unrivalled collection of speaking talent from the world of sport, business, green finance and sustainability.The Atlantis offers unparalleled luxury, world-class facilities and a strategic location. The hotel’s expansive conference centre is equipped with advanced technology, providing a seamless experience for presentations and networking.Sport Impact Summit will look to unite action and inspire one billion to join the team across seven pillars:• Innovation and Technology• Sustainable Sponsorship• Education and Communication• Human Health• Equality and Inclusion• Green Investment• LegacySport Impact Summit socials: LinkedIn Impact Champions, Partners and Speakers at Sport Impact Summit:• Chris Smalling• Hannah Mills• Reflo• Duna Energy Systems• SailGP• ATP Tour• McLaren Racing• Dubai Economy and Tourism• Dubai Sports Council• David Garrido• Fiona Morgan• Massimo Calvelli• Rory MacFadyen• Dwayne Corbitt• Raven Corbitt• Tatiana Antonelli Abella• Lucy Shuker• Sean Fitzpatrick• Mark Spelman• Ton Strooband• Simon Clegg• Buzz Peterson• Marzieh Hamidi• Kim Wilson• Dureka Carrasquillo• Ahmed Al Khaja• Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi• Dominic Thiem• Ian Curtis and John IngramAbout the co-founders:Mike Ford – Mike Ford, with 25 years of commercial experience, is an expert in audience engagement, human behaviour, and organisational culture change. As founder of Grateful Lemon, a health, performance and wellbeing consultancy, he is passionate about inspiring a healthy future for the planet and its people. Mike is dedicated to leverage the opportunity and responsibility of sport to influence and impact positive change.Sean Morris – Sean Morris, a former cricketer and international sports CEO with 30 years of experience, founded 1.5 Degrees Ltd to tackle sustainability in sports. Leading teams across the UK, UAE, and India, he built a global network of elite athletes. 1.5 Degrees collaborates with Oxford University and pioneered a Sport Nature Based Solution programme. Partnering with the $10bn SDG Impact Fund, Sean will introduce this at the Sports Impact Summit.Michael Gietzen – Michael Gietzen, CEO of Identity, leads a top global events agency with over two decades of expertise. Identity creates exceptional events, achieving measurable results. Michael Gietzen – Michael Gietzen, CEO of Identity, leads a top global events agency with over two decades of expertise. Identity creates exceptional events, achieving measurable results. Ranked by the Financial Times among Europe's fastest-growing businesses, their notable projects include the Coronation of King Charles III, COP26 UK, COP28 UAE and London's New Year's Eve celebrations. Michael and Identity are committed to reducing carbon emissions, increasing diversity, and promoting ethical practices at the Sport Impact Summit.

