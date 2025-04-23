Plays of Wilton (POW!) and the City of Wilton Manors to Present A Month-Long Run of The Sound of Music

Abby Alder as Maria in The Sound of Music. Photo Credit: Dennis Dean

WILTON MANORS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WITH A UNIQUE THEATRICAL TWISTTHE ENTIRE AUDIENCE WILL EXPERIENCE THE SHOW ON SWIVEL CHAIRSMAY 7 – JUN 9AT RICHARDSON PARKFREE & OPEN TO THE GENERAL PUBLICSouth Florida is about to do a 360 — literally — as Plays Of Wilton (POW!), in partnership with the City of Wilton Manors (with support from The Warten Foundation) today announced that it will present a month long run of The Sound of Music — free and open to the public - Wednesday, May 7th – Monday, June 9th at Richardson Park, 1937 Wilton Drive. It's being presented with a unique theatrical twist - all audience members will be seated in 360-degree swivel chairs, allowing them to follow the action as it unfolds across multiple areas of the park around them. This immersive setup is a one-of-a-kind theatrical event creating an engaging experience that redefines what outdoor immersive theater can be. Tickets are now available at: www.powinthepark.com - There is a 100-ticket limit per performance, so registration is required (limit 4 tickets per person).The Sound of Music tells the heartwarming story of Maria, a spirited young postulant in 1930s Austria who struggles to conform to the rules of Nonnberg Abbey. Sent to be the governess for the seven children of the widowed Captain Georg von Trapp, Maria brings music, joy, and love back into a house ruled by strict discipline. As Maria wins over the children—and eventually the Captain—romance blossoms. But as the Nazi threat looms over Austria, the von Trapp family must summon the courage to flee their homeland, using their unity and music as strength.The production was chosen not only for its sweeping score and enduring story, but for its timeless theme of unity, resilience, family, and standing up to injustice.“When I first discovered Richardson Park, I looked around and realized it was the perfect setting for a 360-degree production of this classic," says Director Ronnie Larsen. "The park literally had everything we needed - a house, a staircase, a gazebo, a wooded grove. But we always want to add that special POW! element too, so that’s when it dawned on me - we needed to incorporate swivel chairs!"The cast features Abbey Alder as Maria, Noah Peacock as Capt. von Trapp, Irma Gloria as Mother Abbess, Michael Small as Max, Camille Schiavano as Elsa Desir Dumerjuste as Rolf, Betty Ann Hun Strain as Frau Schmidt, Don Bearden as Franz, Nicole Hulett as Liesl, Kaden Pesaturo as Friedrich, McKayla Pesaturo as Luisa, Jackson Goddard as Kurt, Lily Rose Shytle as Brigitta, Haily Dalton as Marta, Emily Brievyte as Gretl, Allie Woodside as Sister Margaretta, Kallie Courakos as Sister Bertha, Leslie Kandel as Sister Sophia and Hans Foy as Herr Zeller.Ronnie Larsen is the Director, Norman Extract is the Executive Producer, Jack Stein is the Producer, Harry Redlichis the Assistant Director/Casting Director, David Taustine is the Music Director, Tim Bowman is the Costume Designer, Isabella Shellbeck is the Dance Coordinator, Edgar Moldonado is the Props Manager, Leslie Erin is the Stage Manager, Scott Jordan is the Volunteer Coordinator, Public Relations is by Steven Some and Daniel DeMello, Jeff Walters is the Theater Manager, Joe Guidetti is the Associate Producer, Caryn Horwitz is the General Manager.At a time when almost everything is getting more expensive “POW! in the Park” is proud to eliminate the cost barrier for audiences completely, offering free Broadway caliber performances to the public. Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets, food, and their sense of wonder—then take a spin and let the music carry them. Ride share is encouraged due to limited parking.---About The Sound of MusicMusic by Richard RodgersLyrics by Oscar HammersteinBook by Howard Lindsay and Russel CrouseSuggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” By Maria Augusta TrappThe Sound of Music is presented in arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com About POW! in the Park“POW! in the Park” is inspired by theater icon Joe Papp’s Public Theater in New York City, which for over 60 years has operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. Under the leadership of POW! Founder and Artistic Director, Ronnie Larsen, “POW! in the Park” plans to offer a variety of theatrical productions in various venues throughout the City of Wilton Manors

