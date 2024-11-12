Dr. Sally Gabriel of Epilogue End of Life Care to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sally Gabriel lives up to her name, because she is like the angel Gabriel, bringing divine messages to people at an opportune moment. She began her studies in psychology, then moved into finance, but left that field and later took care of her aging parents (who died 27 days apart while living in two different locations). Shuttling them around to appointments, gaining important knowledge (for instance where are the passwords for paying those bills kept?) and making sure all the right details had been attended to, showed her that her true calling lay in the end of life realm. Sally also spent four months caring for a longtime friend with terminal lung disease and helping her to get her affairs in order. Sally had essentially been practicing as an end-of-life doula before she even knew what that term meant. After her friend died, Sally volunteered at her local hospice and went back to school to get trained as an end-of-life doula. She now runs Epilogue End of Life Care, her company that provides end-of-life doula and grief coaching services.

In her radio show, Sally will explain what an end-of-life Doula does. While formalized programs to train death doulas began in the early 2000s, the practice goes back ages. Dying in the comfort of your own home, with the care and support of loved ones, is more traditional than our modern and impersonal practice of dying in hospitals and nursing homes. And, while most people have heard of birth doulas, who help to bring a life into this world, they may not have heard of death doulas, who attend people at the end of their lives.

“If we look at animals, we easily see their life cycle - they are born, live a relatively short time, and then die. We get that with a dog or other pet but don’t realize that we humans are animals, too. Death a natural part of the life cycle and not a medical event”.

Sally notes the difference in humans is that we know we will die and hence, we worry about death before it occurs and grieve our loved ones after death. That is why she provides community death literacy and grief education along with her other targeted services. She is a certified Grief Educator, trained by grief expert David Kessler, who teaches that grieving is a natural response to loss, and there is no right or wrong way to grieve. People who are dying can also experience grief, as they lose functioning and their hold on the world around them. Sally has also studied with the death and grief pioneer, Dr. Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, the famous Swiss-American psychiatrist.

While Sally is not a lawyer, she does make sure that people have certain legal documents prepared and filed, along with their advance directive. Sally offers 8 specific services that are outlined on her website. Working with clients is a custom process; not all families will utilize all of these diverse services.

“It is important when people can no longer speak or make decisions with a clear mind that they have someone to make those decision for them. This person is called their ‘health care surrogate’ or their ‘medical power of attorney’. The advance directive document or ‘living will’ clarifies what care they want and do not want at the end of their lives”.

Sally stresses that death and dying are not something for the elderly alone. COVID, Cancer and natural disasters like hurricanes that struck her home turf in Florida recently, have taught us that people can die at any age. She advocates that anyone over the age of 18 set up their advance directive and discuss their end of life wishes with their loved ones.

Sally invites people to explore what it means to have support through grief and life’s final chapter . She advises that as you contemplate the end of your life, consider what it might be like to have a dedicated companion to guide you and your loved ones through the journey. Sally assures us that people’s wishes for a dignified and comfortable experience will be honored. Learn more about how this compassionate end of life support could help you and your loved ones when you listen to her interview with Jim.

Close Up Radio will feature Grief Educator & End-of-Life Doula Dr. Sally Gabriel in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday, November 14th at 4:00pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Sally and her work, please visit www.epiloguecare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.