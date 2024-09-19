FITGMR's Curriculum Now Available to Scholastic Esports Programs through Generation Esports' Blueprint Platform

FITGMR & Generation Esports are shaping the future of scholastic esports with essential tools to support the next generation of athletes in & outside the game.

FITGMR’s vision and commitment to education align perfectly with our goals at Generation Esports making this partnership a natural fit for advancing scholastic esports.” — Mason Mullenioux, CEO of Generation Esports

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FITGMR is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Generation Esports to bring its innovative esports curriculum to scholastic programs nationwide through the state-of-the-art Blueprint learning experience platform.This partnership marks a significant step in providing holistic esports education and training to students, fostering both their in-game performance and overall well-being.Generation Esports' Gaming Concepts courses, already available on Blueprint, are revolutionizing education by using video games to engage diverse learners and integrate key academic standards.By adding FITGMR's curriculum, students and educators alike can now access a comprehensive suite of resources focused on esports management, coaching development, and performance training. This integration empowers scholastic esports programs to nurture talent, promote physical and mental health, and prepare students for future career opportunities.Kristin Anderson, FITGMR CEO and Co-Founder commented, “Led by true educators, Generation Esports is adeptly equipped to serve the scholastic esports community across all facets of learning. They understand the needs of both students and teachers, and that makes them uniquely skilled at developing the right products and services for this burgeoning new space. It is such a pleasure working with a team that is as passionate as they are capable of taking scholastic esports to the next level.”“We are excited to host FITGMR’s suite of esports management, coaching development, and performance training curriculum on Blueprint to expand the toolbelt of esports offerings available to educators,” Mason Mullenioux, CEO of Generation Esports stated. “FITGMR’s vision and commitment to education align perfectly with our goals at Generation Esports making this partnership a natural fit for advancing scholastic esports.”Together, FITGMR and Generation Esports are shaping the future of scholastic esports, providing the tools needed to support the next generation of athletes both in and outside the game.About FITGMRFITGMR is a leading esports technology, curriculum, and performance company dedicated to helping esports athletes, coaches, and teams reach their full potential. FITGMR developed the first app specifically designed to meet the mental and physical demands of esports. Through its groundbreaking technology and training, FITGMR is embedding health and wellbeing deeply within the esports ecosystem, highlighting the importance of physical and mental health in gaming.About Generation EsportsGeneration Esports is pioneering the integration of esports into the classroom. Home to the High School and Middle School Esports Leagues, Gaming Concepts courses, and the Blueprint Learning Experience Platform, Generation Esports is shaping a future where esports provides an engaging, supportive learning environment that helps students thrive both academically and personally.

