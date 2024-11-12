Lincoln Woods
At 9:15 AM, Troopers arrested Michael J. Silvia Jr., age 45, of 301 Bulgarmarsh Road, Apartment 50, Tiverton, Rhode Island, for 1.) Obstructing a Police Officer in the Execution of Duty; 2.) Resisting Arrest; and 3.) Disorderly Conduct. The arrest was the result of an investigation into a pedestrian walking on Route 146 and subsequent foot pursuit in the Town of Lincoln. The subject was transported to the State Police – Lincoln Woods Barracks, where he was processed, and held pending arraignment in Third Division District Court.
At 1:15 AM, Troopers arrested Yohnni Tetreault, age 27, of 1585 Elmwood Avenue, Cranston, Rhode Island for a Sixth District Court Bench Warrant for 1.) Driving Without Application for License, and 2.) Driving With a Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled License – 4th Offense. The arrest was a result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 146 in the City of Providence. The subject was transported to the State Police – Lincoln Woods Barracks, where he was processed, and held as a probation and bail violator.
At 1:48 AM, Troopers arrested Dammary Narvaez, age 20, of 1 Tanner Street, Apartment 3, Providence, Rhode Island, for 1.) Driving Under the Influence of Liquor – BAC Unknown – First Offense; and 2.) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test – First Offense. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Branch Avenue in the City of Providence. The subject was transported to the State Police – Lincoln Woods Barracks, where she was processed, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace, and released into the custody of a responsible adult, with a notice to appear in Sixth Division District Court.
At 2:06 AM, Troopers arrested Dabriana J. Ventura, age 23, of 293 Vermont Avenue, Apartment 3, Providence, Rhode Island, for 1.) Driving Under the Influence of Liquor – BAC Unknown – First Offense; and 2.) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test – First Offense. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Broad Street in the City of Providence. The subject was transported to the State Police – Lincoln Woods Barracks, where she was processed, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace, and released into the custody of a responsible adult, with a notice to appear in Sixth Division District Court.
Media Contact: Captain David Bassignani, District "A" Commander, Rhode Island State Police, 401-764-5604 or rispdps@risp.gov
