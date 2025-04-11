Do Not Drink Notice Issued for North Smithfield Elementary School Drinking Water Consumers

RHODE ISLAND, April 11 - The North Smithfield Elementary School public water system (2214 Providence Pike North Smithfield, RI) was required to issue a do not drink notice on April 10, 2025, for consumers because manganese was found in the distribution system over the Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA) health advisory. Manganese is an unregulated contaminant. Unregulated contaminants are those that don't yet have a drinking water standard set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The results of manganese collected from a drinking water sample on March 25, 2025 from North Smithfield Elementary School's distribution system was 1.28 mg/L. This level exceeds EPAs Health Advisory (HA). EPA's 10-day HA for bottle fed infants younger than 6 months old is 0.3 mg/L. EPAs one day and 10-day value for adults and children older than 6 months old is 1 mg/L, and EPAs Lifetime HA is 0.3mg/L.

Manganese is a naturally occurring element found in rocks, soil, water, and air. It is commonly found in the food such as nuts, legumes, seeds, grains, and green leafy vegetables. It is also found in drinking water. Manganese is an essential nutrient. Consuming drinking water with manganese above the lifetime HA are not necessarily harmful to a majority of the population. An individual's nutritional requirements for manganese and potential for harmful health effects may be highly variable.

Bottle-fed infants who drink water containing more than 0.3 mg/L of manganese over a period of 10 days may have negative neurological effects.

The following guidance listed below provides actions consumers should take to reduce their exposure to manganese in drinking water over the EPAs Health Advisory: --Do not use the tap water to prepare bottles or food for infants. --Do not boil tap water that you intend to drink. Boiling, freezing, or letting water stand does not reduce manganese levels. Boiling can increase levels of manganese because manganese remains behind (i.e., is concentrated) when the water evaporates. --Infants, the elderly, and those with liver disease should avoid food made with tap water such as soup. The tap water may be used to prepare foods, such as pasta, where the water is discarded prior to consumption. --Consumers, especially infants and the elderly, and those with liver disease should avoid consuming the water which includes using the water to make drinks or ice.

Contact your doctor if you have specific health concerns. You may wish to consult with a medical professional. The do not drink notice will remain in effect until RIDOH determines that the drinking water in the distribution system has returned to consistent and safe manganese levels under EPAs Health Advisory and RIDOH approves the do not drink notice to be lifted. Customers with questions should contact Alan Sepe at 401-765-6410.