Travel Advisory Update: Route 146 South Lane Shift onto New Flyover Bridge Set for April 17

RHODE ISLAND, April 14 - On Thursday night, April 17, as part of improvements to Route 146 in North Smithfield, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift traffic to provide one lane southbound on the new flyover bridge at the Sayles Hill Road intersection. This work was postponed from April 11 because of inclement weather.

The other southbound travel lane will remain at ground level. The traffic signal will be adjusted to ensure that the intersection functions at maximum efficiency. This change will be in place until the end of the year.

The Route 146 Improvement Project will replace multiple bridges, repave 8 miles of road and eliminate congestion at the intersection of Sayles Hill Road and Route 146. Approximately 171,000 vehicles use Route 146 daily.