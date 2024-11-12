India-Sweden Industry Transition Partnership (ITP) – road to Belém

At COP28, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Ulf Kristersson launched the India-Sweden Industry Transition Partnership (ITP) as part of the LeadIT initiative. The Prime Ministers committed to return to COP30 in Belém to deliver tangible results under this partnership. With one year to go, this side-event provides an opportunity to take stock on progress made under the India-Sweden ITP and highlight the links to its sister partnership, the Brazil-UK Industry Decarbonization and Hydrogen Hubs. Objectives Showcase progress under India-Sweden ITP and ongoing political commitment

Highlight links between the India-Sweden ITP and the Brazil-UK Hubs

Serve as a springboard towards a COP30 moment with leaders and stakeholders Agenda Welcome Moderator Dominic Waughray, Executive Vice President, WBCSD Special remarks Rajasree Ray, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India

Daniel Westlén, State Secretary, Ministry of Climate and Enterprise, Sweden Panel discussion Ruchika Drall, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, India and LeadIT Board Member.

Helen Ågren, Director, Ministry of Climate and Enterprise, Sweden and LeadIT Board Member

Elizabetta Albernaz, Manager, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, UK

Brazil (TBC) Closing remarks 17.45 – Reception and mingle

