Maintenance of information system of the Public Library Some services to be temporarily suspended on 18 November

MACAU, November 12 - In order to ensure the proper operation of its information technology, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will carry out maintenance works on the information system of the Public Library from 6am to 2pm on 18 November. During this period, some services including the library catalogue search system or the electronic database on the Macao Public Library website, the mobile application “My Library” and the relevant functions of the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau in the “Macao One Account” will be suspended or affected. In addition, the circulation services of the Red Market Library and the 24-hour book drops at all the branch libraries will also be temporarily suspended in the abovementioned period.

Except for the Red Market Library, the website will be under maintenance and the services will be suspended during the closure of the libraries, and its normal operation will resume once the maintenance work is completed. For enquiries, please contact the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2856 7576 or 2825 9220 during the opening hours of the libraries.