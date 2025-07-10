【Over 60 culinary showcase sessions】“2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” will open tomorrow (11 July)

MACAU, July 10 - 【MGTO】“2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” will commence tomorrow (11 July)

The “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” (referred to as the “Fest”) will be unveiled at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow (11 July) to welcome the public. The “International Gastronomy Promenade” will feature 100 food booths with a variety of culinary delights from across the globe, while chefs from worldwide will demonstrate fantastic culinary arts in over 60 sessions of the “City of Gastronomy Showcase”, set to deepen the concerted development of “tourism + gastronomy + creativity”, showcase the vibrant culinary culture of each UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and deliver Macao’s impact as an international exchange platform.

Cities of Gastronomy showcase culinary excellence

The “City of Gastronomy Showcase” will bring together acclaimed chefs from 29 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy, including 23 overseas cities from Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, South and North Americas, five cities from the Chinese mainland as well as Macao. Representing Macao at the Showcase are culinary masters from Macanese Gastronomic Brotherhood, Macau Cuisine Association and the six integrated resort enterprises. Chefs from these cities will demonstrate and share their culinary techniques and knowledge at the Fest. There will be free sampling sessions. Residents and visitors can get immersed in the unique gastronomic culture and enchanting tastes of different Creative Cities of Gastronomy.

Demonstration of culinary culture and creativity

The “City of Gastronomy Showcase” will stage six to seven sessions on the Main Stage at Legend Boulevard of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily from 12 to 20 July. Chefs from around the world will take turns to showcase their culinary expertise and craft extraordinary dishes that depict the unique flavors and stories of their cities across cultures and regions. Echoing the Fest’s theme of “Spices and Herbs” this year, chefs will weave into their dishes an exquisite blend of spices and herbs commonly used in Macao, bringing to life a feast of creativity and meaningful exchange between Macao and other Creative Cities of Gastronomy.

Chinese and Macanese dishes in the first limelight

Macanese Gastronomic Brotherhood and Macau Cuisine Association will take the lead to present the first showcase session at 7:20 p.m. tomorrow night (11 July). Their chefs will prepare Minchi Trio and Lotus Root Stuffed with Duo Shrimp, to paint out Macao’s rich tapestry of culinary cultures from the East and West. Notably, “Macanese Gastronomy” was inscribed on the Representative List of National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2021.

Five Creative Cities from Chinese mainland present unique tastes of their regions

Five Creative Cities of Gastronomy from the Chinese mainland once again gather at the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” to present palate-tempting dishes in the culinary showcase this year – Chengdu (Red-Cooked Pork with Abalone and Crispy Zhangfei Beef), Shunde (Baked Eel with Fresh Mint Sauce, Rosemary-Smoked Chicken with First Extract Soy Sauce), Yangzhou (Yangzhou Goose in Spiced Brine, Yangzhou Dried Beancurd Threads in Consomme), Huai’an (Pingqiao Tofu, Zhuqiao Turtle Soup) and Chaozhou (Chaozhou-style Marinated Goose Liver with Rice Flour Coating, Ginger and Mint Enveloped Shrimp Rolls).

23 other Creative Cites of Gastronomy from overseas will also take turns to showcase their culinary arts and prepare distinctive dishes from different countries and regions. Spectators can embark on a culinary journey around the world at the Fest.

The “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao”, organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), will be staged at Roman Amphitheatre Square and Legend Boulevard of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 11 to 20 July. The event features three major highlights namely the “International Gastronomy Promenade”, “City of Gastronomy Showcase” and “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao”. 1,000 dining seats will be provided at five catering zones at the Fest. A variety of performances will enliven the event on three stages, from Portuguese folk dance, band performances, rope skipping to street dance. There will be interactive moments with mascot, magic show and balloon-twisting by clowns, to spark great vibes at the event.

Please visit the themed website for the latest information and schedule of the “City of Gastronomy Showcase” (including over 60 wonderful sessions of culinary showcase presented by 29 Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide): https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2025.