In the photo are Alchemco and GCCI heads present at Phil Construct 2024.

Alchemco and Goldenmile Inc showcased enzyme-modified waterproofing at PhilConstruct 2024, drawing strong interest for its sustainable, durable solutions.

We’re thrilled to see the overwhelming enthusiasm from attendees interested in Alchemco’s waterproofing solutions.” — Mario Baggio, Alchemco CEO

HENRICO, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alchemco’s Enzyme-Modified Waterproofing Draws Strong Interest at PhilConstruct 2024 Goldenmile Chemical and Construction Inc. leads groundbreaking demonstration of innovative waterproofing solutions.Alchemco, in partnership with Goldenmile Chemical and Construction Inc., proudly showcased its state-of-the-art enzyme-modified waterproofing technology at PhilConstruct 2024, one of the largest and most highly-anticipated construction events in Southeast Asia. Over the four-day convention, Alchemco’s booth was bustling with industry professionals eager to learn more about the company’s revolutionary waterproofing solutions and how they address key challenges in the field.With record-breaking attendance this year, PhilConstruct served as a dynamic platform for industry leaders, engineers, contractors, and other professionals to connect, learn, and explore the latest advancements in construction technology. Alchemco’s booth attracted considerable attention, thanks to live demonstrations of the enzyme-modified waterproofing system and insightful discussions on its long-term benefits for structures in the Philippines."We’re thrilled to see the overwhelming enthusiasm from attendees interested in Alchemco’s waterproofing solutions", said Mario Baggio, CEO. The eagerness to understand and adopt enzyme-modified waterproofing reflects a growing demand in the Philippines for sustainable, efficient, and durable solutions in construction. This year’s PhilConstruct has not only provided a fantastic stage to showcase Alchemco’s offerings but has also highlighted the Philippines' commitment to embracing advanced technology for the country’s infrastructure.”The enzyme-modified waterproofing technology presented at PhilConstruct stands out for its unique approach in permanently addressing water ingress issues through an environmentally conscious formulation. Engineered to be more effective and long-lasting, Alchemco’s system modifies concrete itself to prevent water damage, providing unparalleled protection for infrastructure in regions with high moisture and rain exposure.Goldenmile Chemical and Construction Inc., Alchemco’s trusted local partner, played a critical role in organizing this impactful event and demonstrating the real-world benefits of enzyme- modified waterproofing to Philippine industry professionals.About AlchemcoAlchemco is a global leader in innovative waterproofing solutions, dedicated to offering long-term protection for structures through advanced technology. Recognized for its enzyme-modified waterproofing system, Alchemco continues to set the standard for effective, sustainable, and permanent waterproofing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.