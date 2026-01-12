Alchemco Strengthens Leadership and Global Reach with Three Key Appointments to Start 2026

Laura Schwartzkopf joins as Alchemco COO Jean-Baptiste Martin Appointed to Lead International Sales Thiago Jacobs Joins as Head of Special Projects

Alchemco enters 2026 with new COO, global sales lead, and special projects head to drive operations, growth, and technical leadership worldwide.

Laura, Jean Baptiste, and Thiago each bring expertise strengthening our operational backbone,expands our international reach,and sharpens how we communicate the value of long-term concrete protection.” — Mario Baggio

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alchemco , a global leader in enzyme-based concrete waterproofing technologies, is proud to announce the addition of three key team members as the company enters 2026 with a strong focus on operational excellence, global growth, and brand leadership.These strategic appointments reinforce Alchemco’s long-term commitment to scaling its global operations, strengthening regional market presence, and advancing technical education and marketing worldwide.Laura Schwartzkopf Joins as Chief Operating Officer (COO)Laura steps into the role of Chief Operating Officer, bringing extensive experience in operations management, process optimization, and cross-functional leadership. As COO, she will oversee Alchemco’s day-to-day operations, aligning internal systems, logistics, and execution with the company’s expanding global footprint. Her leadership will be instrumental in supporting sustainable growth while maintaining Alchemco’s high standards of quality, performance, and customer support.Jean-Baptiste Martin Appointed to Lead International SalesJean Baptiste joins Alchemco to lead Sales efforts across the globe. With a strong background in market development and regional strategy, Jean will focus on strengthening distributor networks, supporting specification-driven projects, and expanding Alchemco’s presence especially in key European infrastructure and construction markets. His role is central to reinforcing Alchemco’s technical positioning and long-term partnerships throughout the world.Thiago Jacobs Joins as Head of Special ProjectsThiago joins the team as Head of Special Projects, leveraging over a decade of broadcast production experience combined with a background in Computer Engineering. His role will focus on driving digital innovation and developing high-end technical media that translates Alchemco’s waterproofing solutions into direct global messaging. Thiago will serve as a strategic bridge between engineering, IT, and global marketing to accelerate Alchemco’s technical and digital initiatives.“As we continue to grow globally, building the right team is critical,” said Mario Baggio. “Laura, Jean Baptiste, and Thiago each bring expertise that strengthens our operational backbone, expands our international reach, and sharpens how we communicate the value of long-term concrete protection.”With these additions, Alchemco enters 2026 well-positioned to support infrastructure owners, engineers, contractors, and partners worldwide—delivering proven, durable waterproofing solutions designed to extend the service life of concrete structures.About Alchemco: Alchemco is a pioneering company specializing in advanced waterproofing technologies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Alchemco delivers high-quality products designed to protect and enhance infrastructure worldwide. The company’s bio-enzymatically modified waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, dominating the current position as one of the world’s most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems.

