Alchemco Debuts Nexus at World of Concrete 2026: Another Revolutionizing Waterproofing Tech

Alchemco World of Concrete 2026 Booth

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alchemco, a leader in enzyme-based concrete waterproofing technologies, will showcase advancements, unveil its highly anticipated Alchemco Nexus waterproofing system, and host an exclusive press briefing at World of Concrete (WOC) 2026.As this premier event for the global concrete and masonry industries approaches in the coming weeks, Alchemco's technical, commercial, and operations teams are preparing for on-site meetings, and in-depth technical discussions. Attending partners and stakeholders: Schedule your sessions now for seamless coordination.Alchemco Nexus: No More Seams in Below-Grade ProtectionAlchemco Nexus eliminates the headaches of traditional below-grade waterproofing—complex setups, heavy labor, and inconsistent results. It delivers a reliable, easy-to-install solution designed for tough conditions, including tight spaces, detailed work, and long-term exposure.This innovative system provides superior performance with no seams, no hassles. Attendees will get hands-on access to technical specs, real-world performance data, and expert application guidance.Proven Industry LeadershipAlchemco's WOC presence continues its legacy of award-winning innovation, earning the "Most Innovative Product" Award multiple times across product lines:2020: Most Innovative Product Award (Concrete Materials Category) for TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing Agent, praised for one-time application, self-healing properties, and durable internal waterproofing.2022: Most Innovative Product Award.2023: Most Innovative Product Award; Multiple Industry & Expert Choice Awards for BridgeDECK Waterproofing Agent, for superior bridge protection against water damage and corrosion.2025: Industry Choice Award for TechCrete 2500, recognizing its ongoing industry impact.These honors across product lines underscore Alchemco's commitment to durable, constructible solutions that excel in infrastructure and building projects.Press Briefing InvitationBe part of the excitement at WOC 2026—secure your spot for exclusive early access to Alchemco Nexus, live demos that reveal its game-changing potential, and direct networking with Alchemco experts and industry leaders. Gain a competitive edge with proprietary insights, Q&A sessions, and tailored consultations that could transform your next project. Limited spots available—don't miss this opportunity to discover what's next in waterproofing.Join Alchemco for an exclusive briefing on Nexus and upcoming initiatives:Date: January 20, 2026Time: 9:00 AM - 9:45 AMLocation: Room N251, World of Concrete, Las VegasMedia and analysts: RSVP via marketing@alchemco.com for details.About AlchemcoAlchemco, a U.S.-based innovator, manufactures enzyme-based concrete waterproofing systems deployed worldwide in infrastructure and buildings. These technologies integrate into the concrete matrix to block water ingress, boost durability, and ensure long-term performance-without surface membranes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.