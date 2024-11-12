MPD Searching for Missing 1-Year-Old

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in the search for a critical missing 1-year-old child.

The child’s name is Morgan Carter. She is described as a black female, unknown height and weight, last seen wearing a pink and black jacket. Carter has Black hair in a braided hairstyle and brown eyes. Carter was reported missing from the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast, and was last seen on October 31, 2024.

Carter may be with 31-year-old Peguy Sikadi, who detectives are attempting to locate.

Photos of Carter and Sikadi can be seen below:

Anyone who has knowledge of the location of this critical missing person should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

