Minister Gayton McKenzie congratulates Wouter Kellerman on latest grammy nomination

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie applauds renowned South African flautist and composer Wouter Kellerman on his latest Grammy nomination. This achievement is a testament to Kellerman’s exceptional talent, dedication, and contribution to the South African music industry.

Kellerman’s impressive career spans over four decades, with notable performances at the closing ceremony of the 2010 Soccer World Cup, the Joy of Jazz Festival in Johannesburg, and the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. He has collaborated with international artists, including Indian composer and producer Ricky Kej, and South African artists Nomcebo Zikode and Zakes Bantwini, with whom he won his second Grammy Award in 2023.

Kellerman has also won nine South African Music Awards.

The Minister said: “We celebrate Kellerman’s latest achievement as another proud moment for South Africa, reflecting our nation’s rich cultural heritage and creative excellence, and we wish him the best of luck at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony.”

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on 2 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. This event will honour the best recordings, compositions, and artists from 16 September 2023 to 30 August 2024, as chosen by the members of the Recording Academy.

The nominees were announced on 8 November 2024, and the final round of voting will occur from 12 December 2024 to 3 January 2025.

