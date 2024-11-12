Basic Education sets record straight on record straight on City Press article regarding printing of question papers

Setting the record straight on the City Press article regarding the printing of question papers

The Department of Basic Education wishes to correct the information contained in the

article published by the City Press on Sunday 10 November 2024.

The newspaper article has created an impression that the total cost of printing question

papers for the National Senior Certificate examination is R3.6 billion.

It costs Government between R3,800 and R4000 per candidate writing seven subjects, to administer the October/November National Senior Certificate examinations, as a whole. In 2024, there are 727 121 full time candidates writing seven subjects or more. If we calculate the 727 121 candidates multiplied by R4,000 the total is R2.9 billion. In addition, there are 155 215 part-time candidates who write one, two, three or more subjects in an examination. Adding the R2.9 billion to the estimated cost for the 155 215 part-time candidates, amounts to R3.6.billion.

Thus, the total estimated cost to administer the full examination to both full-time and

part-time candidates is around R3.6 billion and this is not just the cost of printing of question papers, which is but one cost driver in the examination process.

The total estimated cost of R3.6 billion covers the following examination processes:

a. Setting of the question papers

b. Moderation of the question papers

c. Printing of the question papers

d. Transport of the question papers and storage.

e. Security of the question papers

f. Marking which includes remuneration for markers, accommodation, travel, meals and venue costs.

g. Maintenance and enhancements to the Examination Computer system.

h. Printing and distribution of statement of results.

The estimated cost for just the printing and packing of question papers for all

candidates writing the October/November examination is R220 million and this is a

fraction of the R3.6 billion quoted in the City Press.

It also needs to be noted that there is currently no national procurement directive which

compels PEDs or the DBE to print with Government Printing Works (GPW), as the

preferred provider. One of the PEDs, currently prints its NSC question papers with GPW given that it lacks an in-house printing facility, and this has been the arrangement

for a number of years.

In addition, the impression created is that the Government Printing Works exists solely

for the purpose of printing and packaging NSC examinations question papers, which

is not correct. GPW provides a service to the entire government. GPW in its current

structure lacks the capacity to print secure question papers for all nine provincial

education departments. This capacity can be extended with time but the reality is that

it is also a major risk for all national question papers to be printed at one venue in the

country.

Another important factor is that PEDs prefer to have in-house printing facilities which

allows them to manage the process more closely. Hence, printing in Pretoria at GPW

is not the most convenient arrangement for most PEDs. In 2021, two additional PEDs

printed their national question papers at GPW. This arrangement to remotely manage

the printing and packing of their question papers proved cumbersome and risky and

therefore these two PEDs had to revert to their own printing arrangements in the

province, so as to allow direct control and management.

There is no national instruction issued to Provincial Education Department as to who

they use as their service providers. PEDs are independent entities that have a

responsibility to print national question papers and they will undertake their own

process of procuring a service provider for printing following the stipulated national

procurement process. The DBE provides the PED with the standard operating

procedures for the printing and packing of question papers and who they finally appoint

as the printing service provider is the decision of the Accounting Officer in the PED.

The Department of Basic Education is in continuous discussion with GPW to explore

options of using the GPW more extensively in the printing of question papers and also

investigating the digitilisation of question papers.

In conclusion: The Department is concerned that the lives of the people associated

with the companies mentioned in the article could be at risk especially in the context

of the recent kidnapping cases.

The timing of the article is also disingenuous as this places the entire examination at

risk because of the nature of the work the companies do.

In the interest of correcting the impression created by the City Press article the Department has been forced to respond, albeit reluctantly at this stage

