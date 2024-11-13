Cardiac Troponin Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Key Cardiac Troponin Market Trend 2024-2033: Advancements in Multi-Analyte Quality Control Solutions

It will grow to $5.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

The cardiac troponin market is projected to grow from $3.49 billion in 2023 to $3.85 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 10.3%. This growth is supported by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, greater awareness and early diagnosis, and the introduction of high-sensitivity cardiac troponin assays.

Global Cardiac Troponin Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The market is expected to grow to $5.73 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%. Factors driving this growth include the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the expansion of cardiac care units, increased adoption of home healthcare, and a shift towards personalized medicine. Key trends include machine learning applications in cardiac care, the expansion of troponin's diagnostic use, and advancements in multiplex testing for biomarkers.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Cardiac Troponin Market?

As heart-related diseases, including heart failure, arrhythmias, and coronary artery disease, continue to rise, the demand for cardiac troponin, a biomarker for detecting heart muscle damage, is expected to grow. Factors such as aging populations and rising rates of obesity and hypertension are contributing to the higher prevalence of heart disease. According to Singapore's Ministry of Health in 2023, the number of deaths from ischemic heart diseases remained high, underscoring the need for sensitive diagnostic tools like cardiac troponin.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Cardiac Troponin Market?

Major companies operating in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp), Zoetis Inc., bioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter Inc., QuidelOrtho Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Radiometer Medical ApS, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC., Singulex Inc., Diazyme Laboratories Inc., Response Biomedical Corporation, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, LifeSign LLC

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Cardiac Troponin Market Size?

In the market, Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced Cardiac Advance in May 2023, a multi-analyte quality control solution for high-sensitivity troponin testing. The product, based on human serum, ensures the accuracy of assays by providing controls for multiple cardiac analytes, and is compatible with testing platforms like those from Siemens and Roche.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Cardiac Troponin Market?

The cardiac troponin market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Troponin I, Troponin T

2) By Location Of Testing: Laboratory Setting, Point Of Care (Poc) Testing

3) By Application: Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial Infraction, Congestive Heart Failure, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare Setting, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cardiac Troponin Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Definition of the Cardiac Troponin Market

Cardiac troponin is a protein found in heart muscle cells that regulates heart contractions. It serves as a biomarker used in the diagnosis of heart injuries, such as heart attacks, by detecting damage to heart muscle cells.

The Cardiac Troponin Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Cardiac Troponin Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Cardiac Troponin Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into cardiac troponin market size, cardiac troponin market drivers and trends, cardiac troponin market major players, cardiac troponin competitors' revenues, cardiac troponin market positioning, and cardiac troponin market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

